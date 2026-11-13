Wichita’s creative scene is busy right now, from newsrooms to design studios. If you like to write, tell stories, or shape beautiful spaces, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Wichita Business Journal (ACBJ)

Wichita Business Journal (ACBJ) Location: Wichita, Kansas Metropolitan Area (hybrid, 3 days/week in office , flexible days)

(hybrid, , flexible days) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 and up

Cover one of the hottest business markets in the country, breaking news on key industries, companies, and local leaders. This role is great if you love digging up scoops, building sources, and using multimedia (video, photos, social) to tell sharp, business-focused stories.

Employer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (KSN)

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Salary: Not listed

Shape the newscast from behind the scenes, writing and organizing stories for TV, web, and streaming. Ideal if you love writing, live for breaking news, and want to learn how to create dynamic content across broadcast and digital platforms.

Employer: CIRCADIA

Location: Wichita, KS (role supports multiple markets)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead interior design solutions for workplaces in corporate, healthcare, education, government, and more. This is a strong fit if you have commercial design experience, know your codes and ADA, and enjoy turning client goals into engaging, functional spaces.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on skills and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.