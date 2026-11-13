Wichita schools are hiring for next school year, with strong pay and solid benefits for licensed teachers and literacy pros.

Here are several standout Education & Training roles in Wichita, KS right now:

Employer: Alpha School

Alpha School Location: Wichita, KS (on-site, one campus; relocation support)

(on-site, one campus; relocation support) Salary: $100,000/year , paid weekly

, paid weekly Type: Full-time, year-round, W2 with day-one health, dental, vision

with Who it’s for: K–3 structured literacy experts (LETRS, OG, Wilson, etc.) with at least 3 years working with ages 4–9 and 2+ recent years teaching reading.

You’ll spend about 70% of your day as a Guide (coaching kids through app-based core learning, launches, workshops, and routines) and 30% doing focused reading interventions in very small groups. This is a high-impact, non-traditional school model with room to grow into network-wide program design or coaching roles if you excel.

Employer: Wichita Public Schools (USD 259)

Location: East High School, Wichita, KS 67211

Salary: $52,401+/year

Type: Full-time , 190-day teacher contract , benefits eligible

, , benefits eligible Who it’s for: Licensed Kansas Special Education teachers (Functional Special Education/Low Incidence, grades 6–12) with a BA/BS in Education and a valid Kansas driver’s license.

You’ll lead a high school mixed-abilities classroom, write and implement IEPs, coordinate with a multi-disciplinary team, and supervise paraprofessionals. The role focuses on helping students meet academic, daily living, and social goals in their least restrictive environment, with strong collaboration with families and staff.

Employer: Wichita Public Schools (USD 259)

Location: Allison Traditional Magnet Middle School, Wichita, KS 67213

Salary: $52,401+/year

Type: Full-time , 190-day teacher contract , benefits eligible

, , benefits eligible Who it’s for: Middle school science teachers with a Kansas State License in Science, KS Secondary Certification, and a Bachelor’s in education or related field (Master’s and prior experience preferred).

You’ll teach middle school science using district-approved curriculum, manage a safe and engaging classroom, and track student progress. The job includes small-group instruction, parent communication, and collaboration with other teachers, plus limited travel between schools and central offices.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting links to more openings in the same district or network.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.