Wichita has some solid office jobs open right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping things organized. These roles are all front‑line, people-facing spots with steady hours.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / Wesley Medical Center (via Parallon )

HCA Healthcare / Wesley Medical Center (via ) Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Multiple options, including Mon–Fri 10am–7:30pm and Mon–Wed 7pm–7am

You’ll register patients, verify insurance, collect payments, and provide customer service at the hospital front desk or bedside. This role comes with a large HCA benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help, and more) and lots of support and training.

Employer: PX Therapy Group

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Not listed (appears to be regular clinic hours)

Front desk role in a physical therapy clinic: greeting patients, scheduling, answering phones, updating charts, and helping with light billing and laundry. Good fit if you’re friendly, organized, and comfortable with a steady, fast-paced office day using EMR and Microsoft Office.

Employer: ORION Education & Training

Location: Wichita, KS (Diploma Completion & Learning Center site)

(Diploma Completion & Learning Center site) Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Support a high school diploma completion program with office tasks plus Spanish/English interpretation and translation. Great if you’re bilingual, like working with students, and have strong Google Workspace skills. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement plan, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local admin jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.