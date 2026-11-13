Wichita’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work in HVAC, heavy equipment, and general construction. If you like working with your hands and being out on job sites, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: PAR Electrical Contractors, LLC

PAR Electrical Contractors, LLC Location: Wichita, KS (field role, covers wider region)

(field role, covers wider region) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep PAR’s bucket trucks, digger derricks, and heavy equipment running for big powerline and utility projects. Good fit if you have 3+ years mechanic experience, know diesel, hydraulics, and electrical systems, and don’t mind travel, outdoor work, and field calls.

Employer: CM3, INC

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $35.00/hour, 40–50 hours/week

Install HVAC ductwork and equipment on offices, schools, churches, retail, and multi-family projects. You’ll read blueprints, work from lifts and roofs, and handle duct, copper brazing, and low-voltage controls, with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and company truck/fuel card.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Other (part- to near full-time)

Other (part- to near full-time) Pay: $24.22 – $29.17/hour, 21–38 hours/week

Hands-on role helping with concrete, masonry, framing, flooring, tile, and general site prep. Good for someone with some construction experience who can lift heavy, follow plans, and wants union-style benefits, health insurance, retirement options, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists similar roles or apprentice paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.