Wichita’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry level to six-figure roles. If you like talking with people and hitting goals, this week has some strong picks.

Employer: Vector Marketing

Location: Wichita, KS (virtual interviews, local sales)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $25 base per appointment or commission, whichever is higher

Entry-level role selling Cutco products through one-on-one appointments. Great if you need a flexible schedule around school, another job, or family and want paid training plus weekly pay.

Employer: USI Insurance Services

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $115,000 + bonus, commissions, equity eligibility

Senior client-facing role managing 30–50 commercial insurance accounts and leading renewals, marketing, and coverage strategy. Ideal if you have 2–5+ years Commercial Lines experience and want a high-paying role with strong benefits and national recognition.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Estimated Total Compensation: $50,000 – $150,000/year

Sell RVs, guide customers through walk-throughs and deals, and build long-term relationships. Good fit if you’re driven by commission, comfortable working weekends, and like the idea of helping people get into the outdoor lifestyle.

Employer: Bankers Life

Location: Wichita, KS Metro Area

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive commission-based with bonuses and passive income opportunities

Build a client base and help people with financial and retirement planning. Strong pick if you want paid licensing (SIE, Series 6, 63, CFP), award-winning training, and a long-term career path in financial services.

Employer: INVISTA (a Koch company)

Location: Wichita, KS (or The Woodlands, TX)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (market-based, varies by experience/location)

Analytics-heavy role supporting the propylene and propane markets—you’ll build models, track trends, and influence commercial strategy. Great for someone with 2+ years in market/business analytics and interest in commodities.

Employer: Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base salary + uncapped commission (exact range not listed)

Territory-based B2B sales in construction/utilities, with a company vehicle, fuel card, and strong benefits. Best for 3–5+ years B2B sales pros who like being in the field and owning a book of business.

Employer: Busey

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00 – $30.00/hour + potential bonus/incentives

Lead sales training in the branch, manage complex client relationships, and handle lending and account needs. A solid move if you have 5+ years banking with lending and want a mix of sales leadership and customer service.

Employer: Tutera Senior Living and Health Care

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wage (exact rate not listed)

Blend sales and marketing with heart—support seniors and families through the move-in process, grow census, and work with referral sources. Good for someone with sales experience in healthcare or senior living and a warm, outgoing personality.

Employer: D1 Training

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $70,000/year + bonuses

Run sales for two fitness locations, lead a team, and close memberships in a high-energy gym environment. Perfect if you have 3+ years of sales, love fitness, and want a role where you’re first in, last out and driving growth.

Employer: LeafFilter (Leaf Home)

Location: Wichita, KS (hybrid remote, field-based)

Type: Part-time (~32 hrs/week)

Pay: $20/hour base + uncapped commission + bonuses

Door-to-door role generating leads for gutter protection sales. Good entry into sales if you’re outgoing, okay with outdoor work, and want paid training, mileage reimbursement, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.