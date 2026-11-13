Wichita’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around transportation and aerospace. If you’re into roads, robots, or avionics, there are some strong options on the table.

Employer: Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers and Architects

Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers and Architects Location: Wichita, KS (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $185,000/year

Lead the Wichita Transportation Team for municipal, county, and DOT roadway projects. Ideal if you’re a PE with ~10+ years in transportation/traffic/civil, ready to build a team, win work, mentor staff, and own client relationships.

Employer: Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers and Architects

Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers and Architects Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $150,000/year

Hands-on streets, highways, and interstate design using Open Roads Designer, mostly in Kansas. Great fit if you have 4–7 years of roadway design and are a Kansas PE or close to it, and want to grow into leading tasks and projects.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Collins Aerospace (RTX) Location: Wichita, KS – Airport Rd

Type: Full-time, Onsite, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 3:30 PM–12:00 AM)

Salary: $43,400 – $82,600/year

Work in an FAA-regulated avionics repair environment, testing, troubleshooting, and repairing complex cockpit and avionics systems. Good for techs with 4+ years electronics experience, strong soldering and component-level troubleshooting, and who want big-company benefits.

Employer: PDS Tech Commercial, Inc. (supporting a global aerospace leader)

(supporting a global aerospace leader) Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, 4th shift (10:30 PM – 7:00 AM; training on 1st)

Pay: $27.03/hour

Bench role focused on testing, troubleshooting, and repairing avionics and aerospace electronics down to component level. Great if you have post-high school electronics training plus solid soldering skills and want night-shift pay with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and more.

Employer: Broetje Automation-USA

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.00 – $43.00/hour + overtime

Support new aircraft manufacturing automation equipment with Siemens PLCs, motion control, and robotics. Strong match if you have electrical/electro-mechanical or mechatronics background, like hands-on commissioning, and are open to ~30% travel and occasional international trips.

Employer: Broetje Automation-USA

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.00 – $43.00/hour + overtime & shift differential

Field-heavy role installing and troubleshooting industrial automation and CNC systems at customer sites. Best for engineers/techs with 3+ years in industrial automation, strong PLC/CNC troubleshooting skills, and who are comfortable with 50–70% travel and weekend overtime.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.