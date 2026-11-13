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🏗️ Wichita Engineering Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Openings
Wichita’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around transportation and aerospace. If you’re into roads, robots, or avionics, there are some strong options on the table.
Civil Practice Lead – Transportation/Roadway
- Employer: Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers and Architects
- Location: Wichita, KS (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $185,000/year
Lead the Wichita Transportation Team for municipal, county, and DOT roadway projects. Ideal if you’re a PE with ~10+ years in transportation/traffic/civil, ready to build a team, win work, mentor staff, and own client relationships.
Civil Engineer – Roadway Design
- Employer: Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers and Architects
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $150,000/year
Hands-on streets, highways, and interstate design using Open Roads Designer, mostly in Kansas. Great fit if you have 4–7 years of roadway design and are a Kansas PE or close to it, and want to grow into leading tasks and projects.
Avionics Electronics Technician – 2nd Shift (Onsite)
- Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
- Location: Wichita, KS – Airport Rd
- Type: Full-time, Onsite, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 3:30 PM–12:00 AM)
- Salary: $43,400 – $82,600/year
Work in an FAA-regulated avionics repair environment, testing, troubleshooting, and repairing complex cockpit and avionics systems. Good for techs with 4+ years electronics experience, strong soldering and component-level troubleshooting, and who want big-company benefits.
Electronics Technician – Aerospace (4th Shift)
- Employer: PDS Tech Commercial, Inc. (supporting a global aerospace leader)
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time, 4th shift (10:30 PM – 7:00 AM; training on 1st)
- Pay: $27.03/hour
Bench role focused on testing, troubleshooting, and repairing avionics and aerospace electronics down to component level. Great if you have post-high school electronics training plus solid soldering skills and want night-shift pay with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and more.
Startup Engineer – Automation & Robotics
- Employer: Broetje Automation-USA
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $34.00 – $43.00/hour + overtime
Support new aircraft manufacturing automation equipment with Siemens PLCs, motion control, and robotics. Strong match if you have electrical/electro-mechanical or mechatronics background, like hands-on commissioning, and are open to ~30% travel and occasional international trips.
Field Service Engineer – Automation & Robotics
- Employer: Broetje Automation-USA
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $34.00 – $43.00/hour + overtime & shift differential
Field-heavy role installing and troubleshooting industrial automation and CNC systems at customer sites. Best for engineers/techs with 3+ years in industrial automation, strong PLC/CNC troubleshooting skills, and who are comfortable with 50–70% travel and weekend overtime.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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