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Wichita
🏥 Wichita Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying RN & Clinical Roles
9 days ago
Wichita’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with lots of night-shift RN travel contracts and a few solid local roles. If you’re clinical and flexible, there’s good money and variety on the table.
Registered Nurse RN Inpatient – FT Nights
- Employer: Surgery Partners, Inc
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time, inpatient hospital
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about caring for pre- and post-op surgical patients in a specialty hospital. You’ll use your med-surg skills, manage IV meds, oversee CNAs, and work closely with a multidisciplinary team on nights.
Travel Postpartum RN – $1,954/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Pay: $1,954 per week (based on 12-hr shifts, 36 hrs/week)
Night-shift postpartum contract with every other weekend, no call, and Cerner OneChart. Good fit if you like mother-baby care and want steady nights with a defined 13-week run.
Travel Oncology RN – $2,411/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Pay: $2,411 per week
Oncology night contract with every other weekend and no call, using Cerner OneChart. Great if you’re comfortable with chemo/oncology patients and want higher weekly pay.
Travel Labor & Delivery RN – $2,462/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Pay: $2,462 per week
Night L&D contract with every other weekend, no call, Cerner FetaLink, and hospital-laundered scrubs. Ideal if you love high-acuity birth work and want a strong weekly rate.
Travel Med Surg RN – $2,411/week (Multiple Units)
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Pay: $2,411 per week
Several med-surg night contracts (different units like 4SE, 5SE, 7SE) with every other weekend, no call, and Cerner OneChart. Good option if you want classic med-surg, consistent nights, and flexibility on unit.
Travel Med Surg RN – $3,214/week (48 hrs)
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 48 hrs/week, nights
- Pay: $3,214 per week
Higher-pay med-surg contract built on 48 hours per week. If you’re up for extra shifts, this one boosts your weekly check in a shorter 12-week block.
Travel ER RN – $2,462/week (16-week contract)
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Travel, 16 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Pay: $2,462 per week
Emergency Department nights with every other weekend, no call, Cerner OneChart, and a 16-week term with a 2-of-3 holiday commitment. Great if you like fast-paced ER work and want a longer, stable contract.
Travel ER RN – $2,814/week (48 hrs)
- Employer: Trustaff
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, nights
- Pay: $2,814 per week
High-hour, high-pay ER contract for nurses who want to maximize income. You’ll handle triage and critical emergencies as part of a tight team in a busy ED.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,138/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $2,138 per week
Day-shift RRT contract focused on general respiratory care. Good match if you’re an experienced therapist wanting travel pay without night hours.
Optometrist – Costco Independent Sublease
- Employer: Costco Optical – U.S.
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Contract / Independent sublease
- Salary: Not listed
Rare sublease at a busy Costco with state-of-the-art equipment (Optos, digital refraction, OCT). Turn-key setup with Costco handling equipment and utilities, while you run and grow your own full-scope optometry practice.
Surgical Assistant – Oral & Maxillofacial
- Employer: Oral Surgery Partners (Mid Kansas Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery)
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 7am–5pm, Fri 7am–2:30pm
- Salary: Not listed
Chairside role assisting oral surgeons, monitoring vitals, prepping instruments, and supporting post-op care. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 8 paid holidays, 401(k) with employer contribution, and profit sharing.
Health Services CNA – FT Evenings
- Employer: PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®)
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time, evenings
- Pay: Starting at $16.50/hour + shift & weekend differentials
CNA role in a faith-based senior living community, focused on daily care and person-centered support. Offers extra pay for experience, loan payment help, health insurance, 403(b), CEUs, and more.
Health Services LPN – FT Days (6am–6pm)
- Employer: PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®)
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time, 12-hr day shifts
- Pay: Starting at $28.00/hour + shift & weekend differentials
Lead and supervise care for residents in a not-for-profit senior community. Strong fit if you like long-term care, want stable day shifts, and value benefits like loan repayment, scholarships, health insurance, and 403(b).
Clinical Laboratory Technician – West ED
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Ascension West Emergency Room, Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time, 7pm–7am, 3x12s, rotating weekends/holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Night-shift lab role running routine and complex tests, troubleshooting instruments, and reporting results for an ED. Comes with Labcorp’s full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO/FTO, tuition reimbursement, ESPP).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can tweak start dates, units, or hours.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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