🏭 Wichita Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Union Roles $70K+

Wichita’s aviation plants are busy right now, and a lot of the action is on the production floor. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, union-represented

Salary: $47,600 – $72,950/year

Support commercial aircraft production by improving build plans, solving quality issues, and helping estimate labor and tooling for new work. Good fit if you understand factory flows, like continuous improvement, and want a path into production/manufacturing engineering.

Employer: Spirit AeroSystems (Defense Business Unit)

Spirit AeroSystems (Defense Business Unit) Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, union-represented

Salary: $71,650 – $109,800/year

Engineering-heavy role building and improving manufacturing plans for defense and space hardware. You’ll work with tooling, work instructions, and configuration control, and you must have an ABET engineering degree, a few years’ experience, and be able to obtain a U.S. Secret clearance.

Employer: Boeing (working at Spirit AeroSystems)

(working at Spirit AeroSystems) Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, union-represented

Pay: $23.66/hour, up to $39.32/hour per contract

Hands-on aircraft structural work: drilling, bucking, riveting, and assembling fuselage and other structures from drawings and specs. Ideal if you have 6+ months aircraft sheet metal experience or similar training and can handle physical work and any shift.

Employer: Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, union-represented

Pay: $20.50/hour, up to $39.32/hour per contract

Run and set up CNC laser/processing equipment, handle multi-machine operations, and do precision inspection with calipers and other tools. Best for folks with 3+ years CNC setup/operation, strong blueprint reading, and comfort working 10-hour shifts on any schedule.

Employer: Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, union-represented

Pay: $20.50/hour, up to $39.32/hour per contract

Work in chemical processing and metal removal, mixing solutions, running process tanks, and checking parts to tight specs. You’ll be on your feet, using overhead cranes, and need chemical processing experience, blueprint reading skills, and the ability to lift up to 50 lbs.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.