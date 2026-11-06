📣 Wichita, KS Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Wichita’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options for both entry-level go-getters and seasoned closers. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Stratovate

Location: Wichita, Kansas Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time, Entry Level

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping with brand development, market research, and customer relationships for national clients. Good fit if you’re early in your career and want training, mentorship, and clear paths to leadership.

Employer: Stratovate

Location: Wichita, Kansas Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Face-to-face marketing and customer engagement for big-name brands, with a focus on sales skills and fast professional growth. Ideal if you’re competitive, coachable, and want a performance-driven environment with promotion potential.

Employer: Found IT Marketing

Location: Hybrid remote – Wichita, KS 67201

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000 – $150,000 per year (includes $50,000 base + 15% of closed revenue)

High-level B2B sales role where you own the full sales cycle and your paycheck tracks your performance. Great if you have a strong closing record, can manage your own pipeline, and like clear expectations plus a required sales aptitude assessment.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Estimated Total Compensation: $50,000 – $150,000+ per year (hourly + flat commission or 100% commission after 30 days)

Sell new and used RVs with a “your drive = your paycheck” setup and year-end bonus potential. Comes with on-the-job training and a full benefits package (PTO, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, discounts, and more).

Employer: Cedarhurst Senior Living

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Not listed (appears to be on-site, regular schedule)

Salary: Not listed

Support the move-in and tour process for a senior living community—lots of resident and family contact, contract coordination, and event support. Good match if you like relationship-based sales, hospitality, and helping seniors and their families.

Pick one that fits your experience, polish your resume tonight, and send a quick, focused application while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.