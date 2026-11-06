🚔 Wichita Public Safety Jobs: Multiple Openings This Week

Wichita has a steady flow of public safety roles right now, from street-level enforcement to aviation safety. If you like keeping people safe and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Car Park

The Car Park Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Patrol streets, lots, and garages to enforce parking rules, write tickets, and watch for hazards. This role is active and outdoors, with company-paid Traffic Control Officer certification, 18 days PTO, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and more.

Employer: Global Superior Personnel

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time/shift-based)

Not listed (appears to be full-time/shift-based) Salary: Not listed

Inspect aircraft structures and systems to make sure they meet strict safety and regulatory standards. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years of aerospace airframe inspection experience, can read blueprints, write NCRs, and are open to 1st/2nd/3rd shift with overtime.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—public safety skills transfer well, and openings like these don’t stay up for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.