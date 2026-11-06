undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wichita
🍽️ Several Wichita Hospitality Jobs From $12.50–$85K+
9 days ago
Wichita’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from hospitals to hotels to country clubs. Here are some solid openings if you like serving guests, leading teams, or running a kitchen.
PATIENT SERVER (Full Time and Part Time)
- Employer: TouchPoint Support Services
- Location: FS Via Christi Hospital, Wichita, KS
- Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hour
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Why it’s worth a look: No experience needed and they’ll train you. You’ll take meal orders, deliver trays, and support patients’ healing with flexible shifts and access to a strong benefits package.
FOOD UNIT LEAD (Full Time)
- Employer: TouchPoint Support Services
- Location: Via St Joseph’s Hospital, Wichita, KS
- Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead a hospital foodservice team, help plan menus, and oversee service and sanitation. Good fit if you have 5+ years’ experience and want leadership plus full-time benefits.
IL Dining Server – FT Days
- Employer: Wichita Presbyterian Manor (PMMA)
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Pay: Starting at $12.50/hour plus shift & weekend differentials
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Why it’s worth a look: Serve meals to independent living residents in a faith-based, non-profit senior community. Daytime hours, extra pay for certain shifts, and a strong benefits package.
Cook
- Employer: Oxford Senior Living
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Likely Full-time (not stated)
- Why it’s worth a look: Prepare meals for seniors, help lead kitchen operations, and keep standards high. Great if you have 2+ years cooking for groups and want a role with some leadership responsibility.
Service Assistant
- Employer: Ya Ya’s Euro Bistro
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Pay: Hourly plus tip-outs (amount not listed)
- Type: Part-time, evenings & weekends
- Why it’s worth a look: Entry-friendly role in an upscale, locally owned restaurant. You’ll clear tables, run food, and support servers—nice fit for students or anyone wanting experience in fine dining.
Executive Chef
- Employer: Rolling Hills Country Club
- Location: 223 S Westlink, Wichita, KS 67209
- Pay: Starting at $85,000/year
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead all culinary operations at a private country club—member dining, banquets, and events. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid meals, and club amenity access.
Line Cook – Tallgrass Country Club
- Employer: GreatLIFE Golf
- Location: Tallgrass Country Club, Wichita, KS
- Pay: $15.00/hour
- Type: Part-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Cook for restaurant, banquets, and snack bar in a golf club setting. Good for someone with 6–12 months kitchen experience who wants steady hours in a casual, sports-focused environment.
Front Office Manager – Staybridge Suites Wichita
- Employer: Lexima Lodging
- Location: Staybridge Suites, Wichita, KS
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead the front desk and guest services at an extended-stay hotel. Ideal if you have hotel front desk experience and want to manage a team, guest satisfaction, and daily operations.
Chef — Wichita | Opening October 2026
- Employer: Alfred group (TOURÉ by Fredo)
- Location: Wichita, KS (21st Street)
- Pay: Competitive salary based on experience (exact amount not listed)
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead the opening kitchen for a new upscale European & Mediterranean bistro. You’ll hire the team, run the line, manage costs, and shape the menu as the restaurant grows.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers here are open to training and growth.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.