🍽️ Several Wichita Hospitality Jobs From $12.50–$85K+

Wichita’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from hospitals to hotels to country clubs. Here are some solid openings if you like serving guests, leading teams, or running a kitchen.

Employer: TouchPoint Support Services

TouchPoint Support Services Location: FS Via Christi Hospital, Wichita, KS

FS Via Christi Hospital, Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hour

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Why it’s worth a look: No experience needed and they’ll train you. You’ll take meal orders, deliver trays, and support patients’ healing with flexible shifts and access to a strong benefits package.

Employer: TouchPoint Support Services

TouchPoint Support Services Location: Via St Joseph’s Hospital, Wichita, KS

Via St Joseph’s Hospital, Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s worth a look: Lead a hospital foodservice team, help plan menus, and oversee service and sanitation. Good fit if you have 5+ years’ experience and want leadership plus full-time benefits.

Employer: Wichita Presbyterian Manor (PMMA)

Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Pay: Starting at $12.50/hour plus shift & weekend differentials

plus shift & weekend differentials Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, day shift Why it’s worth a look: Serve meals to independent living residents in a faith-based, non-profit senior community. Daytime hours, extra pay for certain shifts, and a strong benefits package.

Employer: Oxford Senior Living

Oxford Senior Living Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely Full-time (not stated)

Likely Full-time (not stated) Why it’s worth a look: Prepare meals for seniors, help lead kitchen operations, and keep standards high. Great if you have 2+ years cooking for groups and want a role with some leadership responsibility.

Employer: Ya Ya’s Euro Bistro

Ya Ya’s Euro Bistro Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Pay: Hourly plus tip-outs (amount not listed)

Hourly plus (amount not listed) Type: Part-time, evenings & weekends

Part-time, evenings & weekends Why it’s worth a look: Entry-friendly role in an upscale, locally owned restaurant. You’ll clear tables, run food, and support servers—nice fit for students or anyone wanting experience in fine dining.

Employer: Rolling Hills Country Club

Rolling Hills Country Club Location: 223 S Westlink, Wichita, KS 67209

223 S Westlink, Pay: Starting at $85,000/year

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s worth a look: Lead all culinary operations at a private country club—member dining, banquets, and events. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid meals, and club amenity access.

Employer: GreatLIFE Golf

GreatLIFE Golf Location: Tallgrass Country Club, Wichita, KS

Tallgrass Country Club, Wichita, KS Pay: $15.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Part-time Why it’s worth a look: Cook for restaurant, banquets, and snack bar in a golf club setting. Good for someone with 6–12 months kitchen experience who wants steady hours in a casual, sports-focused environment.

Employer: Lexima Lodging

Lexima Lodging Location: Staybridge Suites, Wichita, KS

Staybridge Suites, Wichita, KS Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s worth a look: Lead the front desk and guest services at an extended-stay hotel. Ideal if you have hotel front desk experience and want to manage a team, guest satisfaction, and daily operations.

Employer: Alfred group (TOURÉ by Fredo)

Alfred group (TOURÉ by Fredo) Location: Wichita, KS (21st Street)

Wichita, KS (21st Street) Pay: Competitive salary based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Competitive salary based on experience (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s worth a look: Lead the opening kitchen for a new upscale European & Mediterranean bistro. You’ll hire the team, run the line, manage costs, and shape the menu as the restaurant grows.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers here are open to training and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.