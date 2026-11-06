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Wichita

🎁 Free Wichita Finds — Garden Goodies and Kids’ Toys

8 days ago

Wichita neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you like gardening or have little ones at home, these are worth a look.

Hose Reel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M8yz8_1GoM8AOT00

Item: Hose reel
Condition: Not stated
Location: Delano Township, Wichita, KS — pickup near W Brisco St, 67206
Source: nextdoor.com

Simple hose reel to help keep your garden hose neat and off the ground. Pickup only at W Brisco St.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Large Outdoor Plant (Bulbs) for FREE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0GjL_1GoM8AOT00

Item: Healthy large outdoor plant bulbs
Condition: Healthy, already dug up
Location: 1503 N Kentucky Lane, Wichita, KS — west of 135th off 13th, in Cheryls Hollow
Source: nextdoor.com

Big, healthy outdoor plant bulbs, great for garden decoration or filling in flower beds. The bulbs are already dug up; you just need to come pick them up.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Radio Flyer Ride-On Toy Truck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17t3p9_1GoM8AOT00

Item: Radio Flyer ride-on toy truck
Condition: Not stated
Location: Pawnee Mesa, Wichita, KS
Source: nextdoor.com

Red ride-on toy truck by Radio Flyer with interactive buttons and a handlebar. Fun for toddlers and young kids who like to scoot around.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Wichita tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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