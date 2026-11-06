🎁 Free Wichita Finds — Garden Goodies and Kids’ Toys

Wichita neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you like gardening or have little ones at home, these are worth a look.

Item: Hose reel

Condition: Not stated

Location: Delano Township, Wichita, KS — pickup near W Brisco St, 67206

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple hose reel to help keep your garden hose neat and off the ground. Pickup only at W Brisco St.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Healthy large outdoor plant bulbs

Condition: Healthy, already dug up

Location: 1503 N Kentucky Lane, Wichita, KS — west of 135th off 13th, in Cheryls Hollow

Source: nextdoor.com

Big, healthy outdoor plant bulbs, great for garden decoration or filling in flower beds. The bulbs are already dug up; you just need to come pick them up.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Radio Flyer ride-on toy truck

Condition: Not stated

Location: Pawnee Mesa, Wichita, KS

Source: nextdoor.com

Red ride-on toy truck by Radio Flyer with interactive buttons and a handlebar. Fun for toddlers and young kids who like to scoot around.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Wichita tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.