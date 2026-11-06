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🎁 Free Wichita Finds — Garden Goodies and Kids’ Toys
Wichita neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you like gardening or have little ones at home, these are worth a look.
Hose Reel
Item: Hose reel
Condition: Not stated
Location: Delano Township, Wichita, KS — pickup near W Brisco St, 67206
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple hose reel to help keep your garden hose neat and off the ground. Pickup only at W Brisco St.
Large Outdoor Plant (Bulbs) for FREE
Item: Healthy large outdoor plant bulbs
Condition: Healthy, already dug up
Location: 1503 N Kentucky Lane, Wichita, KS — west of 135th off 13th, in Cheryls Hollow
Source: nextdoor.com
Big, healthy outdoor plant bulbs, great for garden decoration or filling in flower beds. The bulbs are already dug up; you just need to come pick them up.
Radio Flyer Ride-On Toy Truck
Item: Radio Flyer ride-on toy truck
Condition: Not stated
Location: Pawnee Mesa, Wichita, KS
Source: nextdoor.com
Red ride-on toy truck by Radio Flyer with interactive buttons and a handlebar. Fun for toddlers and young kids who like to scoot around.
Free items in Wichita tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.