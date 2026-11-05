🤝 Wichita Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Wichita has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles are hands-on, mission-driven, and come with steady hours and benefits.

Employer: International Rescue Committee (IRC)

International Rescue Committee (IRC) Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time , grant-funded through September 30, 2027

, grant-funded through Pay: $20.97/hour

Work one-on-one with refugees and other immigrants as they arrive in Wichita—helping with housing, medical care, benefits, and long-term self-sufficiency plans. This role is great if you have human services experience, enjoy field work plus some remote/office time, and want strong benefits (PTO, holidays, health, dental, vision, 403(b) match).

Employer: Wichita Children's Home

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: In-person, 32–40 hrs/week , afternoon/evening shifts

In-person, , afternoon/evening shifts Pay: From $18.50/hour

Support pregnant and parenting teens in a residential program, helping them with daily living, appointments, and parenting skills in a trauma-informed setting. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, some youth or childcare experience, and want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, EAP).

Employer: City of Wichita

Location: Wichita, KS (City Hall + field work)

Type: Full-time , mostly weekdays with some evenings/Saturdays

, mostly weekdays with some evenings/Saturdays Pay: Not listed; full City of Wichita benefits

Be the main link between District 2 residents and City Hall—running community meetings, handling constituent concerns, and supporting the Council Member’s projects. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s in public admin/social sciences/business or 3+ years related experience, like community engagement, and can juggle multiple projects.

Employer: Wichita Children's Home

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time , 2 p.m.–10 p.m. shifts (various day combos)

, 2 p.m.–10 p.m. shifts (various day combos) Pay: $17.50–$19.00/hour + $1/hour shift differential for 2nd shift & weekends

Provide daily care, supervision, and mentorship for youth ages 10–24 in residential programs serving foster youth and youth experiencing homelessness. Great if you have a high school diploma, 2+ years working with at-risk youth, and want meaningful, fast-paced work with strong benefits and generous PTO.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.