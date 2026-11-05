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Wichita

Tips for Taking Photos at Wild Lights

5 days ago
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Visitors to Sedgwick County Zoo's Wild Lights event are encouraged to use night mode, tap to focus and adjust lighting, slide to change exposure, and clean their camera lens to get brighter, clearer photos of the lanterns and people in their shots. Tickets for Wild Lights are available at scz.org/event/wild-lights.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Sedgwick County Zoo

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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