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Wichita
Tips for Taking Photos at Wild Lights
5 days ago
Visitors to Sedgwick County Zoo's Wild Lights event are encouraged to use night mode, tap to focus and adjust lighting, slide to change exposure, and clean their camera lens to get brighter, clearer photos of the lanterns and people in their shots. Tickets for Wild Lights are available at scz.org/event/wild-lights.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Sedgwick County Zoo
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