🚚 Wichita Supply Chain & Logistics: Multiple Local Openings

Wichita’s logistics scene is busy right now, from hospital supply teams to moving crews and building materials. If you like staying active and keeping things organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Star Lumber & Supply

Star Lumber & Supply Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Type: Internship / entry-level

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role pulling and staging lumber, cabinets, windows, doors, and more, plus loading/unloading trucks and helping customers. You’ll work mostly outdoors, use forklifts, and get on-the-job training, PTO from day one, health insurance, 401(k), and bonus potential.

Employer: Koch (Koch-Glitsch)

(Koch-Glitsch) Location: Koch HQ, Wichita, KS

Koch HQ, Wichita, KS Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (market-based per posting)

Professional procurement role buying mainly stainless steel and other raw materials for global operations. You’ll negotiate with suppliers, manage ERP/MRP data, and drive cost, quality, and delivery improvements, with a full corporate benefits package and growth in a large industrial company.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / Wesley Medical Center

Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00am–2:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based role receiving and delivering medical supplies, including medications and devices, and keeping stock levels accurate in the SMART system. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented and like routine work with strong benefits, PTO, retirement match, and tuition/loan assistance.

(Note: This same job also appears on Indeed; it’s one opening with multiple postings.)

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Type: Full-time (seasonal and long-term options)

Salary: Not listed

Active job wrapping, packing, lifting, and moving household goods, plus helping load trucks and working in the warehouse as needed. Great for people who like physical work and variety, with benefits, paid vacation/holidays, referral bonuses, and college scholarship opportunities for summer interns.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.