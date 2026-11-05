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📣 Wichita, KS Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Earning Paths
Wichita’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—from healthcare and aviation to roofing and digital ads, there’s a wide mix of roles at every experience level.
Here are several solid openings worth a look if you like building relationships, closing deals, and growing revenue.
Physician Referrals Representative
- Employer: Ascension Medical Group
- Location: Wichita, KS (Primary Care)
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll build and maintain relationships with community physicians, smooth out referral and scheduling issues, and promote Ascension’s service lines. Good fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and want strong benefits plus tuition support and career growth in healthcare.
Customer Experience Senior Manager, Strategy, Growth, and Transformation
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Wichita, KS (Government & Public Services)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $171,600–$338,300/year (plus potential incentive program)
Lead large-scale customer experience and Qualtrics programs for government and public-sector clients. This is a senior, travel-flexible role for someone with 8+ years in CX/digital transformation and deep Qualtrics experience. Recruiting runs through 12/31/2026.
Sales Pursuits and Activation Manager, Global Consulting Services
- Employer: Deloitte Global
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Partner with global sales coaches to shape win strategies on complex consulting deals and help run global go-to-market campaigns. Ideal if you have 8+ years in sales excellence/complex pursuits and love crafting high-impact proposals and presentations.
Marketing Manager – INTRUST Bank Arena
- Employer: Legends Global
- Location: On-site, Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run multi-channel marketing for INTRUST Bank Arena—email, website, media buys, promotions, and press—plus oversee interns. Great for someone with a college degree, 2+ years in marketing/advertising, Photoshop skills, and a love for live events and music.
(Duplicate Indeed listing omitted; role is the same.)
Assistant Branch Manager
- Employer: Mariner Finance
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time, in-office
- Pay: $20–$24/hour + incentives
Help lead a consumer lending branch—driving sales, coaching the team, and working directly with customers on loan solutions. Includes base pay + bonus, 15 days PTO + 11 holidays, and a clear path toward branch leadership.
Account Manager (Defense)
- Employer: Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics
- Location: On-site, Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time, non-commission
- Salary: $80,000–$150,000/year
Manage aviation accounts across OEM, commercial, and defense markets—no commission, just strong base pay. You’ll handle trade shows, contracts, proposals, and become a subject-matter expert on lithium-ion batteries and avionics. 5+ years aviation sales preferred.
Outside Commercial Sales Representative – Construction/Building Materials
- Employer: Overhead Door Company of Wichita™, a DH Pace Company
- Location: Wichita, KS & surrounding area
- Type: Full-time, field-based
- Salary: Not listed
Sell commercial doors and related products to building owners, hospitals, schools, and municipalities. You’ll own the full sales cycle, from prospecting to proposals, with strong benefits, 401(k) match, and annual performance reviews.
Outside Sales Representative – Digital Marketing
- Employer: Hibu
- Location: Wichita, KS (hybrid field + home office)
- Type: Full-time
- Year 1 OTE: $80,000–$90,000 (base + uncapped commission & bonuses)
- Year 2 OTE: $104,000–$122,000
Sell websites, SEO, search and social ads to local businesses with a base salary, expense allowance, and uncapped commissions. Includes structured training (3 weeks classroom + 9 weeks field) and a clear path into higher-earning sales or leadership roles.
Fleet Lease Representative
- Employer: Mid Kansas Auto Auction
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manage fleet/lease accounts for an auto auction—growing consignment, coaching clients on how to move aged inventory, and handling sale-day duties. Good for someone self-motivated, customer-focused, and comfortable working both on the lot and at a desk.
Technical Sales Representative (Sales Assistant)
- Employer: PWI Inc
- Location: On-site, Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $40,000–$60,000/year
Sell small aircraft parts and energy-efficient LED lighting, handling the full sales cycle from prospecting to closing. Great if you have 2–5 years B2B sales, can learn technical specs quickly, and like mixing aviation with commercial lighting.
Roofing Sales Representative (Commission-Only)
- Employer: Shamrock Roofing and Construction
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: 1099 independent contractor, commission-only
- Pay: Training bonuses + 25–50% commission, company truck at higher sales levels
Door-to-door residential roofing sales with paid training bonuses and very high upside if you’re driven. You’ll inspect roofs, help homeowners with insurance claims, and manage projects from signed contract to completion.
Sales Account Manager – Home Health
- Employer: VitalCaring Group
- Location: Field-based, Wichita area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Grow home health referrals by building relationships with physicians, hospitals, SNFs, and senior communities. Ideal if you have healthcare sales experience, like being in the field daily, and want strong benefits plus territory ownership.
Commercial Tire Salesperson
- Employer: Pomp’s Tire Service
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive industry pay (exact amount not listed)
Build and grow a commercial tire customer base through phone, email, social, and in-person outreach. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off from day one, and discounts on company products.
Roofing Sales Manager
- Employer: River City Roofing (Honey Do Homes, LLC)
- Location: On-site, Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $52,000 base salary + uncapped commissions & bonuses
- Earning Potential: $150,000+/year (performance-based)
Lead and grow a roofing sales team while also closing your own deals. You’ll recruit reps, train them, set goals, and manage your pipeline—perfect if you have home-improvement or roofing sales experience and want leadership plus high upside.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Wichita employers are moving fast on strong sales and marketing talent.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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