📣 Wichita, KS Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Earning Paths

Wichita’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—from healthcare and aviation to roofing and digital ads, there’s a wide mix of roles at every experience level.

Here are several solid openings worth a look if you like building relationships, closing deals, and growing revenue.

Employer: Ascension Medical Group

Ascension Medical Group Location: Wichita, KS (Primary Care)

(Primary Care) Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

You’ll build and maintain relationships with community physicians, smooth out referral and scheduling issues, and promote Ascension’s service lines. Good fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and want strong benefits plus tuition support and career growth in healthcare.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Wichita, KS (Government & Public Services)

(Government & Public Services) Type: Full-time

Salary: $171,600–$338,300/year (plus potential incentive program)

Lead large-scale customer experience and Qualtrics programs for government and public-sector clients. This is a senior, travel-flexible role for someone with 8+ years in CX/digital transformation and deep Qualtrics experience. Recruiting runs through 12/31/2026.

Employer: Deloitte Global

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Partner with global sales coaches to shape win strategies on complex consulting deals and help run global go-to-market campaigns. Ideal if you have 8+ years in sales excellence/complex pursuits and love crafting high-impact proposals and presentations.

Employer: Legends Global

Location: On-site, Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run multi-channel marketing for INTRUST Bank Arena—email, website, media buys, promotions, and press—plus oversee interns. Great for someone with a college degree, 2+ years in marketing/advertising, Photoshop skills, and a love for live events and music.

(Duplicate Indeed listing omitted; role is the same.)

Employer: Mariner Finance

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, in-office

Pay: $20–$24/hour + incentives

Help lead a consumer lending branch—driving sales, coaching the team, and working directly with customers on loan solutions. Includes base pay + bonus, 15 days PTO + 11 holidays, and a clear path toward branch leadership.

Employer: Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics

Location: On-site, Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, non-commission

Salary: $80,000–$150,000/year

Manage aviation accounts across OEM, commercial, and defense markets—no commission, just strong base pay. You’ll handle trade shows, contracts, proposals, and become a subject-matter expert on lithium-ion batteries and avionics. 5+ years aviation sales preferred.

Employer: Overhead Door Company of Wichita™, a DH Pace Company

Location: Wichita, KS & surrounding area

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: Not listed

Sell commercial doors and related products to building owners, hospitals, schools, and municipalities. You’ll own the full sales cycle, from prospecting to proposals, with strong benefits, 401(k) match, and annual performance reviews.

Employer: Hibu

Location: Wichita, KS (hybrid field + home office)

Type: Full-time

Year 1 OTE: $80,000–$90,000 (base + uncapped commission & bonuses)

(base + uncapped commission & bonuses) Year 2 OTE: $104,000–$122,000

Sell websites, SEO, search and social ads to local businesses with a base salary, expense allowance, and uncapped commissions. Includes structured training (3 weeks classroom + 9 weeks field) and a clear path into higher-earning sales or leadership roles.

Employer: Mid Kansas Auto Auction

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage fleet/lease accounts for an auto auction—growing consignment, coaching clients on how to move aged inventory, and handling sale-day duties. Good for someone self-motivated, customer-focused, and comfortable working both on the lot and at a desk.

Employer: PWI Inc

Location: On-site, Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$60,000/year

Sell small aircraft parts and energy-efficient LED lighting, handling the full sales cycle from prospecting to closing. Great if you have 2–5 years B2B sales, can learn technical specs quickly, and like mixing aviation with commercial lighting.

Employer: Shamrock Roofing and Construction

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: 1099 independent contractor, commission-only

Pay: Training bonuses + 25–50% commission, company truck at higher sales levels

Door-to-door residential roofing sales with paid training bonuses and very high upside if you’re driven. You’ll inspect roofs, help homeowners with insurance claims, and manage projects from signed contract to completion.

Employer: VitalCaring Group

Location: Field-based, Wichita area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Grow home health referrals by building relationships with physicians, hospitals, SNFs, and senior communities. Ideal if you have healthcare sales experience, like being in the field daily, and want strong benefits plus territory ownership.

Employer: Pomp’s Tire Service

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive industry pay (exact amount not listed)

Build and grow a commercial tire customer base through phone, email, social, and in-person outreach. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off from day one, and discounts on company products.

Employer: River City Roofing (Honey Do Homes, LLC)

Location: On-site, Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $52,000 base salary + uncapped commissions & bonuses

Earning Potential: $150,000+/year (performance-based)

Lead and grow a roofing sales team while also closing your own deals. You’ll recruit reps, train them, set goals, and manage your pipeline—perfect if you have home-improvement or roofing sales experience and want leadership plus high upside.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Wichita employers are moving fast on strong sales and marketing talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.