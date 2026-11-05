🚔 Wichita public safety jobs with multiple openings this month

Wichita has a steady mix of safety and security roles right now, from campus security to federal contract work. If you like keeping people and places safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

JE Dunn Construction Location: Wichita, KS (Advanced Facilities Group projects)

(Advanced Facilities Group projects) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate and run safety programs on major industrial and high-tech construction projects. You’ll do site walk-throughs, safety audits, new-hire orientations, and help investigate incidents while working with field leaders and subcontractors.

Employer: ADC LTD NM

ADC LTD NM Location: Wichita, KS & surrounding area

Type: 1099 Contract

Salary: Paid per completed case (not a set annual salary)

Conduct federal background investigations that support national security. This is flexible contract work doing interviews, gathering records, writing reports, and sometimes traveling outside your local area.

Employer: WSU Tech

Location: Multiple campus locations – Wichita, KS

Type: Part-time (various shifts)

(various shifts) Pay: $21.45/hour

Help keep WSU Tech’s campuses safe by patrolling buildings and parking lots, responding to alarms, and supporting events like orientations and graduations. Great fit if you have law enforcement training and want steady part-time hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.