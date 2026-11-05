🏭 Wichita Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple $20+/hr Openings

Wichita’s shop floors are busy right now—especially in aerospace, warehousing, and plant operations. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level warehouse to high-paying aviation and plant leadership.

Employer: Furniture Liquidation

Furniture Liquidation Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: $15–$20/hour

Unload trucks, assemble and clean furniture, stock the showroom, and help customers load purchases. No experience needed and they’ll train you—good fit if you’re strong, reliable, and like staying active.

Employer: Spirit AeroSystems (Boeing subsidiary)

Spirit AeroSystems (Boeing subsidiary) Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, union

Full-time, union Pay: $23.66–$39.32/hour

Hands-on role assembling and inspecting aircraft structures using drawings, precision tools, and shop math. Union position with strong pay, overtime potential, and big-company benefits for those with aircraft sheet metal experience or training.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $17.70–$18.70/hour to start, paid weekly

Load, unload, and sort packages in a fast-paced warehouse setting. Comes with tuition reimbursement, PTO, benefits after a short wait, and flexible shifts—nice option if you want steady hours plus school or a second job.

Employer: Quikrete

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time (listed as temporary posting)

Lead a 15–20 person team and oversee the full manufacturing process from materials to shipping. Great fit for someone with 5+ years of manufacturing leadership who wants broad responsibility, benefits, and clear career growth.

Duplicate listing also on Indeed: Manager, Plant Aggregate

Employer: Ateeca Inc

Ateeca Inc Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Contract

Use blueprints, precision tools, and a Quality Management System to inspect aerospace airframe assemblies. Best for inspectors with 5+ years in aerospace, solid rivet/fastener inspection, and SAP/MS Office experience.

Employer: Boeing (at Spirit AeroSystems Repair Station)

Boeing (at Spirit AeroSystems Repair Station) Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, union, DOT safety-sensitive

Full-time, union, DOT safety-sensitive Pay: $27.55–$45.04/hour

Inspect aircraft components in an FAA Part 145 repair station and sign off airworthiness using FAA Form 8130-3. Requires FAA Airframe license and 2+ years of quality inspection—strong pay plus big-company benefits and potential Kansas aviation tax credit.

Employer: GROB Systems, Inc

GROB Systems, Inc Location: Wichita, KS (travel to customer sites)

Type: Full-time

Travel to customer plants to build, start up, and troubleshoot CNC machines and automation equipment. Good for mechanically strong techs with CNC/machine build experience who like travel and hands-on problem solving.

Employer: Valence Surface Technologies

Valence Surface Technologies Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM

Prep and rack aerospace parts for processing, then remove and document them after finishing. Steady first-shift work for someone detail-oriented who can stand, lift, and follow safety and hazmat rules.

Employer: Valence Surface Technologies

Valence Surface Technologies Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM

Perform magnetic particle and dye penetrant testing on aerospace components and report results. Ideal for NDT Level 2 techs with 2+ years experience who want stable daytime hours in aerospace.

Employer: Ardent Mills

Location: 715 E 13th St, Wichita, KS 67214

Type: Full-time, nights

Full-time, nights Pay: $20–$22/hour starting + bonus (target 5%)

Night-shift production role supporting bulk loading, elevators, warehouse, and packing in a food plant. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, retirement match, and shift differential if you don’t mind physical work and rotating plant duties.

Employer: Archer recruiting for Boeing / Spirit AeroSystems

Archer recruiting for Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range: $71,150–$109,100/year

Lead teams across multiple manufacturing areas, drive on-time delivery and cost improvements, and work with engineering, quality, and supply chain. Great move for someone with 5+ years aerospace/machining and leadership experience.

Employer: Bombardier (Learjet Inc)

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Temporary internship, day shift

Support data analysis, scheduling, and special projects for component repair and overhaul. A good fit for current bachelor’s or master’s students who want real-world aerospace operations and SAP exposure.

Employer: Carroll Distributing & Construction Supply, Inc

Carroll Distributing & Construction Supply, Inc Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time (in-person)

Operate shearing and bending machines to cut and shape rebar, load trucks with an overhead crane, and handle heavy lifting. Employee-owned company with strong benefits and ESOP—good for someone safety-minded who likes physical shop work.

Employer: Metro Xpress

Metro Xpress Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week, in-person

Full-time, ~40 hrs/week, in-person Pay: $20–$29.98/hour

Run forklifts and other material-handling equipment, pick orders, and support shipping/receiving. Higher pay range plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and even a gym membership.

Employer: SQA Services, Inc.

SQA Services, Inc. Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Part-time, 1st shift, 20–25 hrs/week, 2–3 days/week

Inspect precision mechanical parts and assemblies using micrometers, height gauges, and GD&T. Great side gig for experienced inspectors (5+ years) who want flexible, as-needed work with paid travel time and mileage.

Employer: Verus Aerospace

Verus Aerospace Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Internship / entry-level, 2nd shift

Use hand and machine tools to blend and smooth aerospace parts to blueprint specs. Good entry into aerospace manufacturing if you have solid hand–eye coordination, can stand for long periods, and follow instructions.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.