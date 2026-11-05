🏥 Wichita healthcare jobs: multiple RN, NICU & allied roles

Wichita’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for bedside nurses, travelers, and allied health pros. Here are several solid openings around town right now.

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc. Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time / Per diem / Contract / Temp-to-hire / Direct-hire

Salary: Not listed

This staffing role lets you pick from school transportation nurse shifts (USD 259), long-term care, skilled nursing, and hospice contracts. Good fit if you want flexible scheduling, variety in facilities, and access to online CEUs and tuition discounts.

Employer: Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, days & nights, rotating weekends/holidays

Salary: Not listed

Lead evidence-based L&D care while coordinating a multidisciplinary team in a busy unit. Comes with Ascension-paid tuition, strong health benefits, 403(b) with match, and support for career growth.

Employer: Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, days & nights, rotating weekends/holidays

Salary: Not listed

Care for high-acuity newborns in the Neonatal ICU, acting as the key link between families and the care team. Role includes PTO, tuition support, 403(b) match, parental leave, and strong emotional-wellness resources.

Employer: Pediatrix Medical Group at Wesley Medical Center

at Wesley Medical Center Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: From ~$275,000+ base plus bonuses

Join an 8-physician, high-acuity Level III NICU with 24/7 in-house coverage, strong NNP support, and no home call. Includes guaranteed first-year bonus, sign-on, relocation, academic affiliation with KU School of Medicine–Wichita, and J1 visa support.

Employer: Trustaff

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, nights

Estimated Pay: $2,783 per week

Med-Surg travel contract caring for a wide mix of adult medical and post-op patients. Comes with guaranteed weekly hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and one-on-one recruiter support.

(Multiple nearly identical Trustaff Med-Surg postings are live; details above reflect the shared core offer.)

Employer: Trustaff

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, nights

Estimated Pay: $2,102 per week

Fast-paced ER travel role focused on triage and treatment of high-acuity emergencies. Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, full benefits, and bonuses for referrals and completions.

Employer: Trustaff

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, days

Estimated Pay: $2,660 per week

Monitor stepdown patients who need frequent assessments but not full ICU care. Good option if you like higher acuity than Med-Surg, with strong pay, guaranteed hours, and full travel benefits.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Estimated Pay: $2,128 per week

NICU-focused travel RN role in an acute care setting, caring for high-risk newborns needing ventilators, incubators, or surgery. Includes Day 1 medical, housing or stipend, 401(k) match, and strong clinical support.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform CT and other imaging exams, manage PACS workflow, and support radiation safety. Nice fit if you want steady imaging work with chances to mentor students and assist clinical staff.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days

Estimated Pay: $1,663 per week

Seasonal RRT contract at Wesley Medical Center, 12-hour day shifts. Offers weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, CE, and full medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days

Estimated Pay: $1,627–$1,793 per week

Day-shift RRT role providing respiratory care and responding to emergencies. Includes Day 1 benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate nursing support staff, patient flow, and documentation in a busy hospital setting. Great if you have clinical support experience and enjoy process improvement and teamwork more than direct bedside care.

Employer: Octapharma Plasma, Inc.

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role doing venipuncture and plasmapheresis, monitoring donors, and maintaining equipment. Offers formal training, strong medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Grifols

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-friendly phlebotomy job in a plasma center with on-the-job training. Good match if you have great customer service, a HS diploma/GED, and want to break into healthcare while helping donors stay safe and comfortable.

Employer: Wesley Healthcare (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide patient-centered Med-Surg care in one of the region’s busiest hospitals, with strong support for new and experienced RNs. Includes comprehensive benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance, PTO, and career growth in a large health system.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.