undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Wichita healthcare jobs: multiple RN, NICU & allied roles
Wichita’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for bedside nurses, travelers, and allied health pros. Here are several solid openings around town right now.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Agency & Contracts
- Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time / Per diem / Contract / Temp-to-hire / Direct-hire
- Salary: Not listed
This staffing role lets you pick from school transportation nurse shifts (USD 259), long-term care, skilled nursing, and hospice contracts. Good fit if you want flexible scheduling, variety in facilities, and access to online CEUs and tuition discounts.
Registered Nurse – Labor & Delivery
- Employer: Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time, days & nights, rotating weekends/holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Lead evidence-based L&D care while coordinating a multidisciplinary team in a busy unit. Comes with Ascension-paid tuition, strong health benefits, 403(b) with match, and support for career growth.
Registered Nurse – NICU
- Employer: Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time, days & nights, rotating weekends/holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Care for high-acuity newborns in the Neonatal ICU, acting as the key link between families and the care team. Role includes PTO, tuition support, 403(b) match, parental leave, and strong emotional-wellness resources.
Neonatologist – Level III NICU
- Employer: Pediatrix Medical Group at Wesley Medical Center
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From ~$275,000+ base plus bonuses
Join an 8-physician, high-acuity Level III NICU with 24/7 in-house coverage, strong NNP support, and no home call. Includes guaranteed first-year bonus, sign-on, relocation, academic affiliation with KU School of Medicine–Wichita, and J1 visa support.
Travel Nurse RN – Med Surg – ~$2,783/week
- Employer: Trustaff
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, nights
- Estimated Pay: $2,783 per week
Med-Surg travel contract caring for a wide mix of adult medical and post-op patients. Comes with guaranteed weekly hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and one-on-one recruiter support.
(Multiple nearly identical Trustaff Med-Surg postings are live; details above reflect the shared core offer.)
Travel Nurse RN – ED / Emergency – ~$2,102/week
- Employer: Trustaff
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, nights
- Estimated Pay: $2,102 per week
Fast-paced ER travel role focused on triage and treatment of high-acuity emergencies. Includes weekly pay, guaranteed hours, full benefits, and bonuses for referrals and completions.
Travel Nurse RN – PCU / Stepdown – ~$2,660/week
- Employer: Trustaff
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, days
- Estimated Pay: $2,660 per week
Monitor stepdown patients who need frequent assessments but not full ICU care. Good option if you like higher acuity than Med-Surg, with strong pay, guaranteed hours, and full travel benefits.
Travel ICU / NICU RN – ~$2,128/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Estimated Pay: $2,128 per week
NICU-focused travel RN role in an acute care setting, caring for high-risk newborns needing ventilators, incubators, or surgery. Includes Day 1 medical, housing or stipend, 401(k) match, and strong clinical support.
CT / Radiologic Technologist
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perform CT and other imaging exams, manage PACS workflow, and support radiation safety. Nice fit if you want steady imaging work with chances to mentor students and assist clinical staff.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – ~$1,663/week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days
- Estimated Pay: $1,663 per week
Seasonal RRT contract at Wesley Medical Center, 12-hour day shifts. Offers weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, CE, and full medical/dental/vision.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – up to ~$1,793/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days
- Estimated Pay: $1,627–$1,793 per week
Day-shift RRT role providing respiratory care and responding to emergencies. Includes Day 1 benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and strong recruiter support.
Network / Nursing Support Coordinator
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Coordinate nursing support staff, patient flow, and documentation in a busy hospital setting. Great if you have clinical support experience and enjoy process improvement and teamwork more than direct bedside care.
Phlebotomist 1 – Plasma Center
- Employer: Octapharma Plasma, Inc.
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role doing venipuncture and plasmapheresis, monitoring donors, and maintaining equipment. Offers formal training, strong medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.
Phlebotomist – We Train
- Employer: Grifols
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-friendly phlebotomy job in a plasma center with on-the-job training. Good match if you have great customer service, a HS diploma/GED, and want to break into healthcare while helping donors stay safe and comfortable.
RN MedSurg – Wesley Medical Center
- Employer: Wesley Healthcare (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide patient-centered Med-Surg care in one of the region’s busiest hospitals, with strong support for new and experienced RNs. Includes comprehensive benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance, PTO, and career growth in a large health system.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.