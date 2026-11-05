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Wichita
🍽️ Multiple Wichita Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $40K+
6 days ago
Wichita’s food scene is busy right now—restaurants, venues, and hotels are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and helping people have a good time, this week has some solid options.
Culinary Lead, FT (Sur La Table)
- Employer: CSC Generation / Sur La Table
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead cooking classes, support the store’s culinary program, and help drive sales while teaching guests how to cook. Great fit if you have kitchen management experience and love sharing your skills with others.
Busser (Cheddar’s)
- Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Variable by location + tips
Keep the dining room spotless, flip tables fast, and support servers and hosts so guests have a smooth visit. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, and dining discounts make this a good entry role into restaurant work.
Cook (Senior Living – No Late Nights)
- Employer: Legend Senior Living®
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Cook from-scratch meals for residents and enjoy no late nights plus a steadier schedule. Comes with medical, dental, vision (if eligible), PTO, holiday pay, and 401(k) with company match.
Bartender
- Employer: Legends Global
- Location: Wichita & Andover, KS
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Serve drinks at Legends venues, handle cash and inventory, and keep the bar area clean and safe. Good for experienced bartenders who want flexible, event-based work and don’t mind nights and weekends.
Team Member (Restaurant)
- Employer: TSG Restaurants
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $9.00 – $15.50 per hour
Front-line role greeting guests, making and serving menu items, and keeping the restaurant welcoming. Casual dress (jeans and t‑shirts), same-day pay, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and tuition help.
Hotel Front Desk Clerk
- Employer: Howard Johnson Inn
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: On-site, other
- Pay: $9.00 – $10.00 per hour
Be the first smile guests see—handle check-ins, reservations, phone calls, and guest questions. Good fit if you’re organized, like problem-solving, and want to grow in hotel or hospitality management.
Cook – Part Time – $16/hour to start
- Employer: Regal Entertainment Group
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Part-time (all shifts, nights, weekends, holidays)
- Pay: $16.00 per hour to start
Prepare menu items at the movie theatre, keep the kitchen clean, and follow food safety rules. Nice option if you want higher hourly pay and like the idea of working where people go to relax.
Assistant Kitchen Manager (Bite Me BBQ / Todd’s Creole Kitchen)
- Employer: Todds Creole Kitchen / Bite Me BBQ
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $38,500 – $40,000 per year
Oversee daily kitchen operations, manage staff, control costs, and keep food quality high at a popular local BBQ/Cajun spot. Great step up if you have kitchen leadership experience and want steady hours and responsibility.
Seasonal Doughnut Decorator
- Employer: Krispy Kreme
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Seasonal / Temporary
- Salary: Not listed
Decorate and pack doughnuts, keep the case stocked with all the fun flavors, and maintain a clean decorating area. Seasonal role with weekly pay and a chance to get your foot in the door with a well-known brand.
Concessions Cook
- Employer: Legends Global
- Location: Wichita & Andover, KS
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Cook burgers, tenders, fries, hot dogs, and BBQ for event crowds, and keep your stand clean and stocked. Ideal if you like high-energy, game-day style work and can handle nights, weekends, and holidays.
Concession Supervisor
- Employer: Legends Global
- Location: Wichita & Andover, KS
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead multiple concession stands, supervise staff and non-profit groups, handle cash and inventory, and keep service standards high. Good move for someone with food & beverage leadership experience who wants flexible, event-based hours.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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