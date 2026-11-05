🍽️ Multiple Wichita Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $40K+

Wichita’s food scene is busy right now—restaurants, venues, and hotels are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and helping people have a good time, this week has some solid options.

Employer: CSC Generation / Sur La Table

CSC Generation / Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead cooking classes, support the store’s culinary program, and help drive sales while teaching guests how to cook. Great fit if you have kitchen management experience and love sharing your skills with others.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

(Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen) Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Variable by location + tips

Keep the dining room spotless, flip tables fast, and support servers and hosts so guests have a smooth visit. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, and dining discounts make this a good entry role into restaurant work.

Employer: Legend Senior Living®

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook from-scratch meals for residents and enjoy no late nights plus a steadier schedule. Comes with medical, dental, vision (if eligible), PTO, holiday pay, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Legends Global

Location: Wichita & Andover, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve drinks at Legends venues, handle cash and inventory, and keep the bar area clean and safe. Good for experienced bartenders who want flexible, event-based work and don’t mind nights and weekends.

Employer: TSG Restaurants

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $9.00 – $15.50 per hour

Front-line role greeting guests, making and serving menu items, and keeping the restaurant welcoming. Casual dress (jeans and t‑shirts), same-day pay, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and tuition help.

Employer: Howard Johnson Inn

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: On-site, other

Pay: $9.00 – $10.00 per hour

Be the first smile guests see—handle check-ins, reservations, phone calls, and guest questions. Good fit if you’re organized, like problem-solving, and want to grow in hotel or hospitality management.

Employer: Regal Entertainment Group

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Part-time (all shifts, nights, weekends, holidays)

(all shifts, nights, weekends, holidays) Pay: $16.00 per hour to start

Prepare menu items at the movie theatre, keep the kitchen clean, and follow food safety rules. Nice option if you want higher hourly pay and like the idea of working where people go to relax.

Employer: Todds Creole Kitchen / Bite Me BBQ

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38,500 – $40,000 per year

Oversee daily kitchen operations, manage staff, control costs, and keep food quality high at a popular local BBQ/Cajun spot. Great step up if you have kitchen leadership experience and want steady hours and responsibility.

Employer: Krispy Kreme

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Decorate and pack doughnuts, keep the case stocked with all the fun flavors, and maintain a clean decorating area. Seasonal role with weekly pay and a chance to get your foot in the door with a well-known brand.

Employer: Legends Global

Location: Wichita & Andover, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook burgers, tenders, fries, hot dogs, and BBQ for event crowds, and keep your stand clean and stocked. Ideal if you like high-energy, game-day style work and can handle nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Legends Global

Location: Wichita & Andover, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead multiple concession stands, supervise staff and non-profit groups, handle cash and inventory, and keep service standards high. Good move for someone with food & beverage leadership experience who wants flexible, event-based hours.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.