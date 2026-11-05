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🏗️ Wichita engineering: multiple roles from intern to $225K+
Wichita’s engineering scene is busy right now, from aerospace to rail to medical tech. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Mechanical Engineer Intern – Summer 2027
- Employer: Clean Harbors / Safety-Kleen Systems
- Location: Wichita, KS (on-site)
- Type: Internship (listed as volunteer)
- Salary: Competitive pay (range not listed)
Hands-on mechanical engineering internship in environmental and industrial services. Great fit if you’re a ME student who wants real project work, exposure to Process Safety Management, corrosion, CAD, and field operations during Summer 2027.
Spirit Defense – Associate Test Engineering Technical Analyst
- Employer: Spirit AeroSystems / Boeing (Spirit Defense)
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time (union-represented)
- Salary: $51,150 – $78,450 + potential Kansas aviation tax credit
Hands-on role in the Structural Technology Test Lab, working with hydraulic, electrical, and computer-based test equipment on everything from coupons to large assemblies. Ideal if you have 5+ years mechanical experience, are comfortable with tools and instrumentation, and can qualify for a U.S. Secret clearance.
(Duplicate listing also appears via Indeed; same role, same employer.)
Mid-Level Research and Development Engineer – Spirit Defense
- Employer: Spirit Defense, A Boeing Company
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time (union-represented)
- Salary: $98,400 – $150,800 + potential Kansas aviation tax credit
Lead manufacturing process and advanced technology development for composite and metallic aerostructures. Great for mechanical/materials/aerospace engineers with 5–10 years aircraft industry experience, strong CATIA + ERP skills, and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.
FEA/CFD Engineer (Remote)
- Employer: Productive Resources
- Location: Remote (company lists Wichita, KS, US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Fully remote analysis-heavy role doing FEA and CFD with tools like ANSYS, Abaqus, Fluent, Star-CCM+. Good match if you have 3–5+ years simulation experience, strong mechanical/thermal/fluids background, and want to support off-highway, heavy machinery, automotive, or aerospace projects.
Associate Vice President, Civil (Rail Program Lead)
- Employer: Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers & Architects
- Location: Wichita, KS, US
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $175,000 – $225,000 (DOE)
Senior leadership role guiding rail and industrial infrastructure programs from planning through construction. Best for a PE civil engineer with 15+ years in rail/civil/transportation and 5+ years leading programs, business development, and client accounts.
Imaging Engineer II
- Employer: Trimedx
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep medical imaging systems (X-ray, C-arms, ultrasound, mammography, etc.) up and running in a healthcare setting. Great if you have 3+ years imaging service experience, solid electronics and networking skills, and want a role where your work directly supports patient care, with training and national growth options.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or a quick-apply option.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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