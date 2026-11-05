🏗️ Wichita engineering: multiple roles from intern to $225K+

Wichita’s engineering scene is busy right now, from aerospace to rail to medical tech. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Clean Harbors / Safety-Kleen Systems

Clean Harbors / Safety-Kleen Systems Location: Wichita, KS (on-site)

Type: Internship (listed as volunteer)

Internship (listed as volunteer) Salary: Competitive pay (range not listed)

Hands-on mechanical engineering internship in environmental and industrial services. Great fit if you’re a ME student who wants real project work, exposure to Process Safety Management, corrosion, CAD, and field operations during Summer 2027.

Employer: Spirit AeroSystems / Boeing (Spirit Defense)

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time (union-represented)

(union-represented) Salary: $51,150 – $78,450 + potential Kansas aviation tax credit

Hands-on role in the Structural Technology Test Lab, working with hydraulic, electrical, and computer-based test equipment on everything from coupons to large assemblies. Ideal if you have 5+ years mechanical experience, are comfortable with tools and instrumentation, and can qualify for a U.S. Secret clearance.

(Duplicate listing also appears via Indeed; same role, same employer.)

Employer: Spirit Defense, A Boeing Company

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time (union-represented)

(union-represented) Salary: $98,400 – $150,800 + potential Kansas aviation tax credit

Lead manufacturing process and advanced technology development for composite and metallic aerostructures. Great for mechanical/materials/aerospace engineers with 5–10 years aircraft industry experience, strong CATIA + ERP skills, and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Productive Resources

Location: Remote (company lists Wichita, KS, US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fully remote analysis-heavy role doing FEA and CFD with tools like ANSYS, Abaqus, Fluent, Star-CCM+. Good match if you have 3–5+ years simulation experience, strong mechanical/thermal/fluids background, and want to support off-highway, heavy machinery, automotive, or aerospace projects.

Employer: Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers & Architects

Location: Wichita, KS, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $225,000 (DOE)

Senior leadership role guiding rail and industrial infrastructure programs from planning through construction. Best for a PE civil engineer with 15+ years in rail/civil/transportation and 5+ years leading programs, business development, and client accounts.

Employer: Trimedx

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep medical imaging systems (X-ray, C-arms, ultrasound, mammography, etc.) up and running in a healthcare setting. Great if you have 3+ years imaging service experience, solid electronics and networking skills, and want a role where your work directly supports patient care, with training and national growth options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or a quick-apply option.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.