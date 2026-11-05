📋 Wichita Admin Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

Wichita has some solid admin and front office roles open right now, from schools to healthcare to a growing local business. All three of these are full-time and in-person, so they’re great if you like steady hours and a set routine.

Employer: Catholic Diocese of Wichita (Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School)

Catholic Diocese of Wichita (Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School) Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Mix of scheduling substitute teachers and helping in the front office. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and like working in a school setting with early hours and afternoons free.

Employer: Affordable Mobility Solutions

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, in-office

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Pay: $18.00–$22.00 per hour , plus overtime as applicable

, plus overtime as applicable Benefits: Two weeks vacation, seven paid holidays, potential performance bonuses, growth and training opportunities

Admin + operations support at a family-owned automotive business. Great if you’re detail-focused, like tracking projects and spreadsheets, and want room to grow your skills and responsibilities over time.

Employer: Mid-America Orthopedics

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Front desk role in a medical office: greeting patients, handling check-in/check-out, posting payments, and scheduling visits and tests. Ideal if you have office and customer service experience and want to build skills in a healthcare setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.