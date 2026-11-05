💰 Wichita, KS Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles From $20/hr to $250K

Wichita’s finance scene is busy right now – from entry‑level accounting support to six‑figure leadership and advisory roles. Here are several solid options if you work with numbers.

Employer: Koch Engineered Solutions

Koch Engineered Solutions Location: Wichita, KS (on‑site, HQ)

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: Not listed

Work on global accounts receivable and revenue recognition, digging into data, reconciliations, and process improvements. Good fit if you have accounting/finance experience, strong Excel skills, and like fixing broken processes.

Employer: IMA Financial Group, Inc.

Location: Wichita, KS (in‑office 75%+)

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: Not listed

Handle daily cash posting, AR aging, and collections while supporting offices across the company. Ideal for someone with 2–5 years AR experience, strong Excel and 10‑key skills, and who wants big‑company benefits and bonus potential.

(Duplicate Indeed listing for this role was removed.)

Employer: Koch

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: Not listed

Lead an accounting and cash team, own close, reconciliations, reporting, and finance transformation using analytics and automation. Great for experienced leaders with strong GAAP knowledge and a background in process improvement.

Employer: RedGuard

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: $70,000 – $87,000/year

Senior role focused on margin and cost analysis, inventory and fixed assets, and ERP/Power BI reporting in a manufacturing setting. Best for accountants with 5+ years’ experience, strong Excel, and prior manufacturing background.

Employer: Koch

Location: Wichita, KS (corporate office)

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: Not listed

Support bank account openings/closings, KYC, signers, and compliance across the Americas. Requires professional fluency in English and Spanish and experience in treasury, banking, or similar process‑heavy roles.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Wichita, KS (hybrid with travel up to 50%)

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: $100,350 – $201,500/year

Lead IT control audits and SOC engagements, manage teams, and advise clients on cyber and system risks. Designed for candidates with 5+ years in IT audit, Big 4/professional services experience, and certifications like CPA/CISA/CISSP preferred.

Employer: Black Hills Energy

Location: Wichita, KS or Fayetteville, AR

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: Level II: $79,400 – $119,100/year Senior: $93,150 – $139,900/year

Join a centralized FP&A team handling budgeting, forecasting, and financial modeling for multiple states. Great for those with 3–5+ years in finance/accounting , strong Excel, and interest in utilities and regulated environments.



Employer: Equity Bank

Location: Wichita, KS (on‑site)

Type: Full‑time, hourly

Full‑time, hourly Salary: Not listed

Review closed mortgage files, stack/scan documents, ship to investors, and handle post‑close compliance. Good entry‑to‑mid role if you have a high school diploma, basic computer skills, and want to grow in banking operations.

Employer: Exponent Partners (recruiting for client)

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: $121,000 – $165,000/year

First dedicated Controller for a long‑standing manufacturer, owning close, cash, banking, tax, and first audit plus percentage‑of‑completion accounting. A fit for 8+ years progressive accounting and at least 2 years owning the close in manufacturing.

Employer: MOHR Talent (for a Registered Investment Advisor)

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: $150,000+ starting base, up to $250,000 base for advisors with a book, plus production‑based pay

Advise affluent and high‑net‑worth clients on planning and investments, with strong support and potential equity. Requires Series 65/66, 7+ years fiduciary advisory experience, and proven business development skills; CFP® strongly preferred.

Employer: Fidelity Bank, NA

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: Not listed

Sell and support treasury management products for business clients, focusing on cash flow tools and fraud prevention. Best for candidates with 5+ years commercial financial services experience and a track record in selling financial products.

Employer: EY

Location: Open/remote, listed for Wichita, KS

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary (most US locations): $97,300 – $178,300/year

Consult on finance transformations for Media & Entertainment clients, leading Record‑to‑Report and FP&A workstreams and designing tech‑enabled processes. Ideal for those with 3+ years in finance transformation/R2R/FP&A and sector experience.

Employer: Employbridge (for manufacturing client)

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full‑time, direct hire

Full‑time, direct hire Salary: $20 – $27/hour

Support AP, reconciliations, inventory reporting, and audits in a manufacturing environment, Monday–Friday 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Great for 1–3 years accounting/AP/AR experience and an associate degree or similar.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.