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Wichita
💰 Wichita, KS Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles From $20/hr to $250K
6 days ago
Wichita’s finance scene is busy right now – from entry‑level accounting support to six‑figure leadership and advisory roles. Here are several solid options if you work with numbers.
Accounting Analyst – Accounts Receivable (Order‑to‑Cash)
- Employer: Koch Engineered Solutions
- Location: Wichita, KS (on‑site, HQ)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on global accounts receivable and revenue recognition, digging into data, reconciliations, and process improvements. Good fit if you have accounting/finance experience, strong Excel skills, and like fixing broken processes.
Direct Bill Specialist (Accounts Receivable)
- Employer: IMA Financial Group, Inc.
- Location: Wichita, KS (in‑office 75%+)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle daily cash posting, AR aging, and collections while supporting offices across the company. Ideal for someone with 2–5 years AR experience, strong Excel and 10‑key skills, and who wants big‑company benefits and bonus potential.
(Duplicate Indeed listing for this role was removed.)
Accounting Manager
- Employer: Koch
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead an accounting and cash team, own close, reconciliations, reporting, and finance transformation using analytics and automation. Great for experienced leaders with strong GAAP knowledge and a background in process improvement.
Senior Manufacturing Accountant – RedGuard
- Employer: RedGuard
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $70,000 – $87,000/year
Senior role focused on margin and cost analysis, inventory and fixed assets, and ERP/Power BI reporting in a manufacturing setting. Best for accountants with 5+ years’ experience, strong Excel, and prior manufacturing background.
Treasury Analyst – Bank Account Management
- Employer: Koch
- Location: Wichita, KS (corporate office)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Not listed
Support bank account openings/closings, KYC, signers, and compliance across the Americas. Requires professional fluency in English and Spanish and experience in treasury, banking, or similar process‑heavy roles.
IT Audit & Assurance Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Wichita, KS (hybrid with travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $100,350 – $201,500/year
Lead IT control audits and SOC engagements, manage teams, and advise clients on cyber and system risks. Designed for candidates with 5+ years in IT audit, Big 4/professional services experience, and certifications like CPA/CISA/CISSP preferred.
FP&A Level II or Senior Analyst
- Employer: Black Hills Energy
- Location: Wichita, KS or Fayetteville, AR
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary:
- Level II: $79,400 – $119,100/year
- Senior: $93,150 – $139,900/year
Join a centralized FP&A team handling budgeting, forecasting, and financial modeling for multiple states. Great for those with 3–5+ years in finance/accounting, strong Excel, and interest in utilities and regulated environments.
Mortgage Post Closer
- Employer: Equity Bank
- Location: Wichita, KS (on‑site)
- Type: Full‑time, hourly
- Salary: Not listed
Review closed mortgage files, stack/scan documents, ship to investors, and handle post‑close compliance. Good entry‑to‑mid role if you have a high school diploma, basic computer skills, and want to grow in banking operations.
Controller – Industrial Manufacturer
- Employer: Exponent Partners (recruiting for client)
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $121,000 – $165,000/year
First dedicated Controller for a long‑standing manufacturer, owning close, cash, banking, tax, and first audit plus percentage‑of‑completion accounting. A fit for 8+ years progressive accounting and at least 2 years owning the close in manufacturing.
Financial Advisor – RIA
- Employer: MOHR Talent (for a Registered Investment Advisor)
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $150,000+ starting base, up to $250,000 base for advisors with a book, plus production‑based pay
Advise affluent and high‑net‑worth clients on planning and investments, with strong support and potential equity. Requires Series 65/66, 7+ years fiduciary advisory experience, and proven business development skills; CFP® strongly preferred.
Treasury Management Officer
- Employer: Fidelity Bank, NA
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Not listed
Sell and support treasury management products for business clients, focusing on cash flow tools and fraud prevention. Best for candidates with 5+ years commercial financial services experience and a track record in selling financial products.
Business Consulting – R2R & FP&A Senior
- Employer: EY
- Location: Open/remote, listed for Wichita, KS
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary (most US locations): $97,300 – $178,300/year
Consult on finance transformations for Media & Entertainment clients, leading Record‑to‑Report and FP&A workstreams and designing tech‑enabled processes. Ideal for those with 3+ years in finance transformation/R2R/FP&A and sector experience.
Accounting Assistant – Manufacturing
- Employer: Employbridge (for manufacturing client)
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full‑time, direct hire
- Salary: $20 – $27/hour
Support AP, reconciliations, inventory reporting, and audits in a manufacturing environment, Monday–Friday 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Great for 1–3 years accounting/AP/AR experience and an associate degree or similar.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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