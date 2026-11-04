🎓 Wichita Education Jobs: Multiple Roles With Growth & Impact

Wichita has some solid education and youth-focused roles open right now, from school programs to senior living activities. If you like teaching, organizing, or building community, these are worth a look.

Employer: Catholic Diocese of Wichita (Support for Catholic Schools, Inc.)

Catholic Diocese of Wichita (Support for Catholic Schools, Inc.) Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help manage Kansas and Federal Tax Credit Scholarships for Catholic schools. This role is great if you enjoy data, reporting, and supporting students behind the scenes—plus you’ll work with school funds and donor records in a mission-driven setting.

Employer: Live the Life

Location: Wichita, KS (Regional Office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay, health & dental insurance, retirement with employer match, 3 weeks PTO, 11 paid holidays, professional development

Lead and grow the True North Project for middle and high school students in schools, churches, and community programs. Ideal if you love teaching, public speaking, and building partnerships across schools, nonprofits, and churches.

Employer: Advena Living on Woodlawn

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; full benefits package (PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and more)

Create and lead a full activities calendar for residents in a senior living community. Good fit if you’re creative, organized, and enjoy planning events, outings, and small group activities that keep people active and connected.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail and flexibility than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.