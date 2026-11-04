🚔 Wichita public safety jobs with multiple openings this month

Wichita has a solid mix of public safety roles right now, from entry-level security to senior fire protection and safety leadership. If you like helping people stay safe, there’s likely something here that fits your skills and schedule.

Employer: EMERSON BIGGINS

EMERSON BIGGINS Location: Wichita, KS (in person)

(in person) Type: Contract (Friday nights, 9:30 PM – 2:30 AM)

(Friday nights, 9:30 PM – 2:30 AM) Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour (listed as $100 for Nov 25, 2026 event)

This is a late-night role at a busy sports bar/nightclub, checking IDs, keeping the peace, and safely handling rowdy guests. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure, can work high-volume events, and want steady Friday night side income.

Employer: Boeing (supporting Spirit AeroSystems)

(supporting Spirit AeroSystems) Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $59,950 – $91,950 (Senior Level)

Lead fire protection services for major aerospace facilities, from inspections and incident command to hazardous materials and technical rescue response. Ideal for a Kansas-certified EMT/AEMT/Paramedic with 5+ years fire/EMS experience looking for strong pay, big-company benefits, and complex emergency response work.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Wichita, KS (strong preference to be based in Kansas City, MO office)

(strong preference to be based in Kansas City, MO office) Type: Full-time

Oversee safety and health programs for high-tech construction projects like data centers and semiconductor plants. Best for someone with 10+ years construction safety and people management experience who wants to set safety strategy, lead investigations, and train teams across large, advanced facilities.

Employer: Ascension

Location: Via Christi Hospital St. Francis, Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, evening shift (36 hrs/week, 11:45 AM – 12:15 AM)

Handle emergency and non-emergency calls, dispatch ground and air medical units, and document calls for legal and medical records. Good match if you have a high school diploma or 1 year related experience, stay calm on the phone, and want strong healthcare benefits and tuition support.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time, Flex

Work security at different sites (healthcare, education, finance, and more), picking up shifts through a scheduling app so you can build a schedule that fits your life. Great if you’re 18+ with a high school diploma or 5 years experience, want benefits, and like variety in your day-to-day posts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles you can explore from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.