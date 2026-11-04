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Wichita
🍽️ Wichita KS Food & Hospitality – Multiple Front & Back of House Roles
3 days ago
Wichita’s food scene is busy right now – from hotel breakfasts to late‑night wings, a lot of places are hiring. Here are some solid options if you like working with people, food, or both.
Server – Buffalo Wild Wings
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Create high‑energy game‑day vibes while taking orders and serving food and drinks in the dining room. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and growth paths if you want to move up.
Bartender – Buffalo Wild Wings
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Mix drinks, serve food at the bar, and keep the atmosphere fun and welcoming. Weekly pay, flexible shifts, bar‑side energy, and benefits for eligible team members.
Prep Cook – Legends Global (Arenas)
- Employer: Legends Global
- Location: Wichita & Andover, KS
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Work behind the scenes at arena events prepping ingredients, following recipes, and keeping a spotless, safe kitchen. Great fit if you like fast‑paced event days and don’t mind nights, weekends, and holidays.
Host / Hostess – HomeGrown Kitchen
- Employer: HomeGrown Kitchen (Thrive Restaurant Group)
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time (tipped)
- Pay: Tip credit minimum wage plus tips
Greet guests, manage the wait list, and help with seating and payments in a daytime, breakfast‑focused spot built around “Cultivating Kindness.” Good for friendly early birds who like a family‑style team.
Host / Hostess – HomeGrown
- Employer: HomeGrown (Thrive Restaurant Group)
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Not listed (tipped)
- Pay: Tip credit minimum wage plus tips
Similar host role at HomeGrown: open doors, seat guests, run the wait list, and help servers. Lots of guest interaction and steady movement all shift.
Host / Hostess – Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar
- Employer: Applebee’s (Thrive Restaurant Group)
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time (tipped)
- Pay: Tip credit minimum wage plus tips
Be the first smile guests see, manage the wait list, and help with special seating needs. Good entry‑level front‑of‑house job with a big, well‑known brand.
Host / Hostess – Applebee’s
- Employer: Applebee’s (Thrive Restaurant Group)
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Not listed (tipped)
- Pay: Tip credit minimum wage plus tips
Another Applebee’s host opening with the same core duties: greeting, seating, and keeping the front door area running smoothly.
Server – Ninza Sushi Bar
- Employer: Ninza Sushi Bar
- Location: Wichita, KS 67212
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $18–$22/hour
Serve sushi and drinks, handle payments, and keep tables spotless in a fast‑paced setting. Requires 2+ years serving experience and availability for both day and night shifts.
Dietary Aide – Midwest Health, Inc.
- Employer: Midwest Health, Inc.
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support meal service for residents by serving food, pouring beverages, washing dishes, and keeping kitchen areas clean and safe. Good fit if you like routine, teamwork, and working with seniors.
Food Service Worker – Via St. Joseph Hospital
- Employer: TouchPoint Support Services (Compass Group)
- Location: 3600 E Harry, Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00/hour
Prep and serve food in a hospital setting, handle basic cash duties, and keep work areas sanitized. Monday–Friday schedule, training provided, plus access to medical, dental, vision, retirement, and discount programs for eligible staff.
Crew – Prep / Morning Shifts – Chipotle
- Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Early‑shift role prepping fresh ingredients and working stations like grill, cashier, and salsa. Comes with free meals, tuition help, PTO, and strong promotion paths (most managers start as crew).
Server – Cracker Barrel
- Employer: Cracker Barrel
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive, weekly pay (exact rate not listed)
Serve classic comfort food with a focus on friendly, detailed service. You keep 100% of your tips, plus access to same‑day pay, discounts, benefits eligibility, and growth programs.
Breakfast Attendant – Holiday Inn Express Wichita NE
- Employer: Lexima Lodging / Holiday Inn Express & Suites
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Part-time (3 days/week)
- Pay: Not listed
Set up, restock, and clean the hotel’s complimentary breakfast while greeting guests in the early morning. Great for dependable early risers who like working mostly on their own.
Restaurant Manager – DoubleTree by Hilton
- Employer: DoubleTree by Hilton
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $55,000–$65,000/year
Lead the restaurant and bar inside a 302‑room hotel, overseeing staff, service, and costs. Includes health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and a mix of restaurant and banquet operations.
Kitchen Helper
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $13–$18/hour
Support cooks with prep, basic cooking, and cleaning while following recipes and food safety rules. Good entry‑level back‑of‑house role with paid training and an employee discount.
Shift Supervisor – Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Stores
- Employer: Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Full-time (about 45 hrs/week)
- Pay: $14.50–$15.00/hour (about $35,500–$37,000/year)
Run shifts from 5:30am–3:00pm, leading crew members, watching inventory, and keeping food, grocery, and fountain areas on point. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, vacation, and product discounts.
Production Team Member – Cocoa Dolce Chocolates
- Employer: Cocoa Dolce Chocolates
- Location: 235 N St Francis Ave, Wichita, KS 67202
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $13–$15/hour
Help make and package artisanal chocolates and sweets, measure ingredients, run equipment, and keep the kitchen spotless. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and an employee discount for eligible team members.
Kitchen Team Member – Part Time
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Type: Part-time (4–8 hour shifts)
- Pay: $10–$14/hour
Prep ingredients, cook using basic techniques, and keep the kitchen clean while following food safety rules. Nice fit if you want part‑time back‑of‑house hours and an employee discount.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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