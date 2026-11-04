🍽️ Wichita KS Food & Hospitality – Multiple Front & Back of House Roles

Wichita’s food scene is busy right now – from hotel breakfasts to late‑night wings, a lot of places are hiring. Here are some solid options if you like working with people, food, or both.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Create high‑energy game‑day vibes while taking orders and serving food and drinks in the dining room. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and growth paths if you want to move up.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Mix drinks, serve food at the bar, and keep the atmosphere fun and welcoming. Weekly pay, flexible shifts, bar‑side energy, and benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: Legends Global

Location: Wichita & Andover, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work behind the scenes at arena events prepping ingredients, following recipes, and keeping a spotless, safe kitchen. Great fit if you like fast‑paced event days and don’t mind nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: HomeGrown Kitchen (Thrive Restaurant Group)

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time (tipped)

Pay: Tip credit minimum wage plus tips

Greet guests, manage the wait list, and help with seating and payments in a daytime, breakfast‑focused spot built around “Cultivating Kindness.” Good for friendly early birds who like a family‑style team.

Employer: HomeGrown (Thrive Restaurant Group)

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Not listed (tipped)

Not listed (tipped) Pay: Tip credit minimum wage plus tips

Similar host role at HomeGrown: open doors, seat guests, run the wait list, and help servers. Lots of guest interaction and steady movement all shift.

Employer: Applebee’s (Thrive Restaurant Group)

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time (tipped)

Pay: Tip credit minimum wage plus tips

Be the first smile guests see, manage the wait list, and help with special seating needs. Good entry‑level front‑of‑house job with a big, well‑known brand.

Employer: Applebee’s (Thrive Restaurant Group)

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Not listed (tipped)

Not listed (tipped) Pay: Tip credit minimum wage plus tips

Another Applebee’s host opening with the same core duties: greeting, seating, and keeping the front door area running smoothly.

Employer: Ninza Sushi Bar

Location: Wichita, KS 67212

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $18–$22/hour

Serve sushi and drinks, handle payments, and keep tables spotless in a fast‑paced setting. Requires 2+ years serving experience and availability for both day and night shifts.

Employer: Midwest Health, Inc.

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support meal service for residents by serving food, pouring beverages, washing dishes, and keeping kitchen areas clean and safe. Good fit if you like routine, teamwork, and working with seniors.

Employer: TouchPoint Support Services (Compass Group)

Location: 3600 E Harry, Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Prep and serve food in a hospital setting, handle basic cash duties, and keep work areas sanitized. Monday–Friday schedule, training provided, plus access to medical, dental, vision, retirement, and discount programs for eligible staff.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Early‑shift role prepping fresh ingredients and working stations like grill, cashier, and salsa. Comes with free meals, tuition help, PTO, and strong promotion paths (most managers start as crew).

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive, weekly pay (exact rate not listed)

Serve classic comfort food with a focus on friendly, detailed service. You keep 100% of your tips, plus access to same‑day pay, discounts, benefits eligibility, and growth programs.

Employer: Lexima Lodging / Holiday Inn Express & Suites

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Part-time (3 days/week)

Pay: Not listed

Set up, restock, and clean the hotel’s complimentary breakfast while greeting guests in the early morning. Great for dependable early risers who like working mostly on their own.

Employer: DoubleTree by Hilton

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000–$65,000/year

Lead the restaurant and bar inside a 302‑room hotel, overseeing staff, service, and costs. Includes health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and a mix of restaurant and banquet operations.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $13–$18/hour

Support cooks with prep, basic cooking, and cleaning while following recipes and food safety rules. Good entry‑level back‑of‑house role with paid training and an employee discount.

Employer: Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores

Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Full-time (about 45 hrs/week )

Full-time (about ) Pay: $14.50–$15.00/hour (about $35,500–$37,000/year)

Run shifts from 5:30am–3:00pm, leading crew members, watching inventory, and keeping food, grocery, and fountain areas on point. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, vacation, and product discounts.

Employer: Cocoa Dolce Chocolates

Location: 235 N St Francis Ave, Wichita, KS 67202

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $13–$15/hour

Help make and package artisanal chocolates and sweets, measure ingredients, run equipment, and keep the kitchen spotless. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and an employee discount for eligible team members.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Wichita, KS

Type: Part-time (4–8 hour shifts)

Pay: $10–$14/hour

Prep ingredients, cook using basic techniques, and keep the kitchen clean while following food safety rules. Nice fit if you want part‑time back‑of‑house hours and an employee discount.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.