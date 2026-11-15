Wichita Falls has a steady flow of healthcare openings right now, from hands-on patient care to travel tech roles. If you’re in medical or allied health, there are several ways to plug in and grow.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Wichita Falls, TX

Type: Travel / Internship , 14-week assignment, 36 hrs/week , 12-hour day shifts

, 14-week assignment, , 12-hour Pay: $1,992 per week (based on 36 hrs; stipend details to be confirmed)

(based on 36 hrs; stipend details to be confirmed) Work as an Ultrasound Technologist in an allied health travel role starting 12/14/2026, with a dedicated recruiter team, streamlined credentialing, and benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and weekly direct deposit.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Wichita Falls, TX

Type: Travel / Internship , 13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week , 8-hour evening shifts (Mon–Fri, 2:30 PM–11:00 PM)

, 13-week assignment, , 8-hour (Mon–Fri, 2:30 PM–11:00 PM) Pay: $2,267 per week (based on 40 hrs; stipend details to be confirmed)

(based on 40 hrs; stipend details to be confirmed) Evening Radiology Technologist – X-Ray role in an adult acute care setting (ED, ICU, Level II Trauma Center); requires ARRT (R), BLS, and TMB license, with strong experience in contrast studies and radiation safety.

Employer: ObjectiveHealth

Location: Wichita Falls, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help run clinical research studies with direct patient contact—vitals, blood draws, ECGs, and data entry—supporting trials in areas like Gastroenterology, Urology, Dermatology, and Oncology, with benefits including 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and clear paths for advancement.

Employer: Brookdale Senior Living

Location: Wichita Falls, TX

Type: Full-time (part-time options may be available)

(part-time options may be available) Salary: Base pay depends on skills and experience

Base pay depends on skills and experience Provide day-to-day support for seniors—help with bathing, dressing, grooming, light housekeeping, and conversation—at a large senior living company recognized by Newsweek, with health benefits, 401(k), PTO (for full-time), tuition reimbursement, and growth paths into CNA/Med Tech roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.