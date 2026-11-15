Several sweet gray kitties are waiting at City of Wichita Falls Animal Services for someone to take them home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a calm, adult cat or a young boy like Crash to your family, this is a great time to visit.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

This adult gray boy has that classic sleek shorthair coat and a calm, mature presence. If you’re looking for a steady companion instead of a wild kitten, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet this gray gentleman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

Another handsome gray shorthair, this boy has a mostly blue-gray coat and that classic shelter-heartthrob look. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are easier to read than kittens.

👉 Meet this gray boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

This adult male has a mostly gray-blue coat and that classic short, easy-care fur. If you want a low-maintenance cat who’s past the baby stage, he’s worth a visit.

👉 Meet this adult gray kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

Another lovely gray adult boy, this kitty has a mostly blue-gray coat and a classic domestic shorthair build. Adult cats like him are often overlooked but make wonderful, settled companions.

👉 Meet this blue-gray boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Crash

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

Crash is a younger gray shorthair boy with lots of life ahead of him. If you want a cat who’s still youthful but past the tiniest kitten stage, Crash could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet Crash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Wichita Falls, TX, please consider stopping by City of Wichita Falls Animal Services or calling (940) 761-8894 to ask about these gray cats. Sharing their links with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.