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🐱 Gentle Gray Cats Waiting for Adoption in Wichita Falls
Several sweet gray kitties are waiting at City of Wichita Falls Animal Services for someone to take them home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a calm, adult cat or a young boy like Crash to your family, this is a great time to visit.
Handsome Gray Adult #50010174
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
This adult gray boy has that classic sleek shorthair coat and a calm, mature presence. If you’re looking for a steady companion instead of a wild kitten, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet this gray gentleman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gray & Blue Adult #50008501
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Gray/Blue
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
Another handsome gray shorthair, this boy has a mostly blue-gray coat and that classic shelter-heartthrob look. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are easier to read than kittens.
👉 Meet this gray boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gray & Blue Adult #50008499
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Gray/Blue
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
This adult male has a mostly gray-blue coat and that classic short, easy-care fur. If you want a low-maintenance cat who’s past the baby stage, he’s worth a visit.
👉 Meet this adult gray kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gray & Blue Adult #50008495
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Gray/Blue
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
Another lovely gray adult boy, this kitty has a mostly blue-gray coat and a classic domestic shorthair build. Adult cats like him are often overlooked but make wonderful, settled companions.
👉 Meet this blue-gray boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Adoptable! Crash
- Name: Crash
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Gray/Blue
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
Crash is a younger gray shorthair boy with lots of life ahead of him. If you want a cat who’s still youthful but past the tiniest kitten stage, Crash could be your new best buddy.
👉 Meet Crash and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Wichita Falls, TX, please consider stopping by City of Wichita Falls Animal Services or calling (940) 761-8894 to ask about these gray cats. Sharing their links with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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