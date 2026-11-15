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🐶 Playful & Charming Dogs Ready for Adoption in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, now is a great time to meet these adoptable dogs.
Black Puppy #50001293
- Status: Adoptable puppy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
This little black mixed-breed baby boy is a medium-size pup in the making. He’s still very young and ready to learn, grow, and bond with his new family. As a baby, he’ll need patience, training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Black Puppy #50001292
- Status: Adoptable puppy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
Another sweet black mixed-breed baby boy, also expected to be medium-sized. He’s at the perfect age to start basic training and become a loyal companion.
👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Willie
- Status: Adoptable adult
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mutt mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Wichita Falls, TX)
Willie is a handsome chocolate Lab/mutt mix looking for a loving home. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle in with a family who can give him time, attention, and care. With a fee-waived adoption, he’s an especially good option for someone ready to open their heart and home.
👉 Meet Willie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tan & White Chihuahua #49996743
- Status: Adoptable adult
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
This small tan and white male Chihuahua mix is an adult, so his size and personality are already set. He’s a great option if you’re looking for a compact companion.
👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet
White Chihuahua #49996745
- Status: Adoptable adult
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
A small white male Chihuahua mix, fully grown and ready for a quieter home or a lap to curl up on.
👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brindle Chihuahua #49996737
- Status: Adoptable adult
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
This brindle male Chihuahua mix has a striking coat and a small frame, ideal for someone with limited space.
👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tan Chihuahua #49996740
- Status: Adoptable adult
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
A tan male Chihuahua mix, adult-sized and ready to join a new family.
👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tan & White Chihuahua #49996741
- Status: Adoptable adult
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
Another tan and white male Chihuahua mix, perfect if you love small dogs and want an adult companion.
👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tan & White Chihuahua #49996747
- Status: Adoptable adult
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
This tan and white male Chihuahua mix is another small dog option for someone wanting a pint-sized buddy.
👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tan Chihuahua #49996744
- Status: Adoptable adult
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
A tan male Chihuahua mix, adult and ready to leave the shelter for a cozy home.
👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet
White & Tan Chihuahua #49996742
- Status: Adoptable adult
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
This white and tan male Chihuahua mix has a light, cheerful coat and a small build.
👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brindle & White Chihuahua #49996738
- Status: Adoptable adult
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with White
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
A brindle and white male Chihuahua mix with a unique patterned coat.
👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brown & Tan Chihuahua #49996746
- Status: Adoptable adult
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Tan
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
This brown and tan male Chihuahua mix is another small dog waiting at the city shelter for a fresh start.
👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please reach out to City of Wichita Falls Animal Services at (940) 761-8894 or contact the private owner through the Adoptapet link for Willie. Visiting in person is a great way to see which dog is the best match for your home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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