Wichita Falls has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, now is a great time to meet these adoptable dogs.

Status: Adoptable puppy

Adoptable puppy Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

This little black mixed-breed baby boy is a medium-size pup in the making. He’s still very young and ready to learn, grow, and bond with his new family. As a baby, he’ll need patience, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable puppy

Adoptable puppy Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

Another sweet black mixed-breed baby boy, also expected to be medium-sized. He’s at the perfect age to start basic training and become a loyal companion.

👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult

Adoptable adult Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mutt mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Wichita Falls, TX)

Willie is a handsome chocolate Lab/mutt mix looking for a loving home. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle in with a family who can give him time, attention, and care. With a fee-waived adoption, he’s an especially good option for someone ready to open their heart and home.

👉 Meet Willie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult

Adoptable adult Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

This small tan and white male Chihuahua mix is an adult, so his size and personality are already set. He’s a great option if you’re looking for a compact companion.

👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult

Adoptable adult Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: White

Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

A small white male Chihuahua mix, fully grown and ready for a quieter home or a lap to curl up on.

👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult

Adoptable adult Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

This brindle male Chihuahua mix has a striking coat and a small frame, ideal for someone with limited space.

👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult

Adoptable adult Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

A tan male Chihuahua mix, adult-sized and ready to join a new family.

👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult

Adoptable adult Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

Another tan and white male Chihuahua mix, perfect if you love small dogs and want an adult companion.

👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult

Adoptable adult Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

This tan and white male Chihuahua mix is another small dog option for someone wanting a pint-sized buddy.

👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult

Adoptable adult Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

A tan male Chihuahua mix, adult and ready to leave the shelter for a cozy home.

👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult

Adoptable adult Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: White with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

This white and tan male Chihuahua mix has a light, cheerful coat and a small build.

👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult

Adoptable adult Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Brindle with White

Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

A brindle and white male Chihuahua mix with a unique patterned coat.

👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult

Adoptable adult Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with Tan

Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

This brown and tan male Chihuahua mix is another small dog waiting at the city shelter for a fresh start.

👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please reach out to City of Wichita Falls Animal Services at (940) 761-8894 or contact the private owner through the Adoptapet link for Willie. Visiting in person is a great way to see which dog is the best match for your home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.