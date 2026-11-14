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🐱 Gentle Gray Cats Waiting for Adoption in Wichita Falls
Looking for a calm, beautiful companion? These gray adult cats at City of Wichita Falls Animal Services are hoping for a safe, loving home to call their own.
Gray Adult Male #49996749
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Coat: Medium length
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
This handsome gray boy has a soft, medium-length coat and is waiting at the city shelter for someone to give him a second chance. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage, making them great for quieter homes.
👉 Meet this gray male cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gray Adult Male #49996739
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Gray/Blue
- Coat: Medium length
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
Another lovely gray gentleman, this boy is mostly blue-gray and has that classic, soft medium coat. If you like calm, mature cats, he could be a wonderful match for your home.
👉 Meet this gray male cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gray Adult Female #50000575
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Gray/Blue
- Coat: Medium length
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
This pretty gray lady has a mostly blue-gray coat and a gentle, grown-up look. Adult female cats are often calm and affectionate once they feel safe.
👉 Meet this gray female cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Wichita Falls, TX, please consider visiting City of Wichita Falls Animal Services or calling (940) 761-8894 to ask about these gray Domestic Mediumhair cats. Sharing their links with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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