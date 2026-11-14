Looking for a calm, beautiful companion? These gray adult cats at City of Wichita Falls Animal Services are hoping for a safe, loving home to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Coat: Medium length

Medium length Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Phone: (940) 761-8894

This handsome gray boy has a soft, medium-length coat and is waiting at the city shelter for someone to give him a second chance. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage, making them great for quieter homes.

👉 Meet this gray male cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Coat: Medium length

Medium length Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Phone: (940) 761-8894

Another lovely gray gentleman, this boy is mostly blue-gray and has that classic, soft medium coat. If you like calm, mature cats, he could be a wonderful match for your home.

👉 Meet this gray male cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Coat: Medium length

Medium length Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Phone: (940) 761-8894

This pretty gray lady has a mostly blue-gray coat and a gentle, grown-up look. Adult female cats are often calm and affectionate once they feel safe.

👉 Meet this gray female cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Wichita Falls, TX, please consider visiting City of Wichita Falls Animal Services or calling (940) 761-8894 to ask about these gray Domestic Mediumhair cats. Sharing their links with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.