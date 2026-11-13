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Wichita Falls
Paper wreath art class set for December 7
7 days ago
The City of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation will host a Timeless Paper Artistry Wreaths class on Monday, December 7 from 10:30 AM–12:30 PM at the Recreation Center, 600 11th St., Room 215. The class is for ages 16+ and costs $40 per person. Register online: https://tinyurl.com/34ttv2uj
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation
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