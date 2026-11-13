The City of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation will host a Timeless Paper Artistry Wreaths class on Monday, December 7 from 10:30 AM–12:30 PM at the Recreation Center, 600 11th St., Room 215. The class is for ages 16+ and costs $40 per person. Register online: https://tinyurl.com/34ttv2uj

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation