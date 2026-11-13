The City of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation will host a holiday ornament crafting class on Friday, December 4, from 6–8 PM. Adults ages 16+ can make up to five diamond art and wooden ornaments to use on a tree or as gift tags for $20 per person. More information: https://tinyurl.com/2kevx9c3

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation