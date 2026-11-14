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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls has several wonderful dogs waiting at City of Wichita Falls Animal Services for a second chance. Here are a few of the mixed-breed pups hoping to meet their new families.
Tan & White Mixed Breed Puppy (Female)
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
This young girl is a medium mixed-breed puppy with a soft tan and white coat. She’s at a great age to start training and bonding with her new family.
👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brown & Tan Young Mixed Breed (Male)
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Tan
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
This handsome young male has a rich brown and tan coat and a medium build. He’s past the tiny puppy stage but still full of youthful energy and curiosity.
👉 Meet this young dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Black Adult Mixed Breed (Male)
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
A sleek black coat and a steady adult temperament make this boy a great choice if you’d like to skip the puppy phase and enjoy a more settled companion.
👉 Meet this adult dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet
White Adult Mixed Breed (Male)
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
This medium-sized white mixed-breed boy is an adult, so his size and personality are already developed, making it easier to know if he’s the right fit for your home.
👉 Meet this white mixed-breed dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Wichita Falls, TX, consider stopping by City of Wichita Falls Animal Services or calling (940) 761-8894 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.