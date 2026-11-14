Wichita Falls has several wonderful dogs waiting at City of Wichita Falls Animal Services for a second chance. Here are a few of the mixed-breed pups hoping to meet their new families.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

This young girl is a medium mixed-breed puppy with a soft tan and white coat. She’s at a great age to start training and bonding with her new family.

👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with Tan

Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

This handsome young male has a rich brown and tan coat and a medium build. He’s past the tiny puppy stage but still full of youthful energy and curiosity.

👉 Meet this young dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

A sleek black coat and a steady adult temperament make this boy a great choice if you’d like to skip the puppy phase and enjoy a more settled companion.

👉 Meet this adult dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: White

Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

This medium-sized white mixed-breed boy is an adult, so his size and personality are already developed, making it easier to know if he’s the right fit for your home.

👉 Meet this white mixed-breed dog and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Wichita Falls, TX, consider stopping by City of Wichita Falls Animal Services or calling (940) 761-8894 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.