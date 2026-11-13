📅 Free Hangar Holiday Shopping Extravaganza – Nov 15

Looking for some early holiday fun and gift ideas?

Come to the 42nd Annual Hangar Holiday FREE Shopping Extravaganza on Sunday, November 15, 2026, from 11:00 AM–5:00 PM at Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall, 1000 5th Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.

You’ll find over 200 vendors from around the country with home décor, pet accessories, desserts, snacks, holiday décor, and more.

Santa will be there both days in a new Winter Wonderland where you can get photos taken for a small fee.

🎟 Admission: FREE

The Boy Scouts of America will be collecting non-perishable food donations if you’d like to give back while you shop.

Bring the family, your shopping list, and a bag of canned goods if you’re able!