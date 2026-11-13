Wichita Falls has a steady flow of front-line retail and customer service roles right now, from first jobs to store leadership.

Here are a few solid options hiring in Wichita Falls, TX this week:

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Wichita Falls, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Customer-facing role at a 24/7 grocery store, running registers or self-checkout, helping customers, and keeping lanes clean and stocked. Good fit if you like a busy pace, flexible shifts (days, nights, weekends), and learning the basics of retail.

Employer: CNG Holdings, Inc. (Check ‘N Go / Allied Cash / Cash Store)

Location: Wichita Falls, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily operations for a financial services retail location, including sales, customer service, cash handling, and supervising staff. Ideal if you have a couple of years of sales/customer service experience, can travel between stores, and want a leadership role with more responsibility.

Employer: OXXO

Location: Wichita Falls, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not specified (employer notes pay may vary by experience and market)

Hands-on store role where you stock shelves, keep the store clean, help customers, and run the register (including SNAP, lottery, beer/wine, and tobacco sales). Good match if you’re comfortable on your feet, can multitask, and have some retail experience.

Employer: Books A Million

Location: Wichita Falls, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level leadership job in a bookstore where you act as a limited Manager on Duty, help lead a category team, open/close the store, and support sales and customer service. Great if you love books, have prior supervisor experience, and want a path into store management.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours, pay, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.