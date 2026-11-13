Wichita Falls has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and supporting families. These roles are all about care, stability, and community impact.

Employer: 2INgage (Texas Family Initiative / Mainstream Nonprofit Solutions)

2INgage (Texas Family Initiative / Mainstream Nonprofit Solutions) Location: Wichita Falls, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Avg. $24.43/hour (includes wage, incentives, bonuses, overtime, shift diff, etc.)

Work with children and families in foster care to help kids find safe, permanent homes. You’ll do home visits, attend court, and partner with parents and community groups, with a 13-week training program, flexible scheduling, generous leave, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Trinzic (currently KBR Mission Technology Solutions)

(currently KBR Mission Technology Solutions) Location: Wichita Falls, TX (on a military installation Child Development Center)

(on a military installation Child Development Center) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Provide non-medical counseling and support to military kids and their families right where they learn and play. This role is great if you’re independently licensed (LCSW, LPC, LMFT, Psychologist) and want to focus on resilience, coping skills, and social-emotional growth in a close-knit military community.

Employer: Wichita Home Health Services, Primary Home Care

Location: Wichita Falls, TX

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, in person)

Pay: $12.00 – $15.00/hour

Help patients and families move smoothly through home health care by handling intake, assessments, and care coordination. This is a good fit if you’re organized, like talking with people, and want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.