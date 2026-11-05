Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Wichita Falls

Downtown Wichita Falls Tree Lighting Nov. 21

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iabB1_1Gp4QvTF00

The City of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation will host a Downtown Tree Lighting event at Park Central, 815 Scott Ave. on Saturday, November 21 from 5–8 PM. Families can enjoy music, live performances, crafts, games, and a tree light show, along with a visit from Santa.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments