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Wichita Falls
Downtown Wichita Falls Tree Lighting Nov. 21
5 days ago
The City of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation will host a Downtown Tree Lighting event at Park Central, 815 Scott Ave. on Saturday, November 21 from 5–8 PM. Families can enjoy music, live performances, crafts, games, and a tree light show, along with a visit from Santa.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation
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