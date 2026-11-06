🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls has so many good dogs hoping for a second chance. Here are some wonderful pups who are ready to meet you and join a loving home.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

Handsome brindle fellow with white markings, looking for a family to call his own. The shelter can share more about his personality, training, and whether he’s a match for your home.

👉 Meet this pittie boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Brown/Chocolate with white Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

A medium-sized brown and white sweetheart who’s ready for a new start. Call the shelter to learn more about her temperament and needs.

👉 Meet this mixed breed girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Humane Society of Wichita County

Phone: (940) 855-4941

A classic Lab mix, Hooch is a handsome tan boy who would love a home to call his own. Contact the Humane Society to ask about his energy level, training, and how he does with other pets.

👉 Meet Hooch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Humane Society of Wichita County

Phone: (940) 855-4941

Small in size and big in charm, Tater Tot is a chocolate-colored Chihuahua mix looking for a cozy lap and a safe home.

👉 Meet Tater Tot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Humane Society of Wichita County

Phone: (940) 855-4941

Farrah is a beautiful brindle medium-sized mix. The Humane Society can tell you more about her personality and whether she’d be a good fit for kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Farrah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Humane Society of Wichita County

Phone: (940) 855-4941

Younger and full of potential, Fred is a small tan Chihuahua mix who’s ready to grow up in a loving home.

👉 Meet Fred and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Humane Society of Wichita County

Phone: (940) 855-4941

Rookie is a striking black-and-white Border Collie mix. Border Collies are often active and smart, so ask the shelter about his exercise needs and ideal home.

👉 Meet Rookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

Brutus is a medium-sized brown mixed breed boy looking for a family to love. Call the shelter to learn more about his temperament and any training he has.

👉 Meet Brutus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: White

White Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

Kilo is a medium-sized white mixed breed dog. The shelter can share details about his personality, activity level, and how he does with other animals.

👉 Meet Kilo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $0 (listed as no adoption fee)

(listed as no adoption fee) Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Wichita Falls, TX)

Arlo is a classic German Shepherd with a black and tan coat. He’s being rehomed by a private owner, and his listing shows a $0 adoption fee, so this may be a direct owner-to-new-home placement.

👉 Meet Arlo and contact his owner on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

Foxy is a beautiful tan-and-black German Shepherd mix. Call the shelter to ask about her training, energy level, and what kind of home she’d do best in.

👉 Meet Foxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut

White with red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

Dozer is a striking white pittie mix with warm-colored patches. The shelter can tell you more about his behavior, likes, and dislikes.

👉 Meet Dozer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Basset Hound mix

Basset Hound mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

This low-riding Basset Hound mix has the classic long ears and a tan-and-white coat. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his health and personality.

👉 Meet this Basset Hound mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

Jimmy Smalls is a striking white-and-black Aussie mix. Australian Shepherds are often active and bright, so ask the shelter about his exercise needs and best home setup.

👉 Meet Jimmy Smalls and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting City of Wichita Falls Animal Services or the Humane Society of Wichita County, or reaching out to Arlo’s private owner through his listing. Even if you can’t adopt right now, sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.