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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls has so many good dogs hoping for a second chance. Here are some wonderful pups who are ready to meet you and join a loving home.
Unnamed Brindle Pittie Boy
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with white
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
Handsome brindle fellow with white markings, looking for a family to call his own. The shelter can share more about his personality, training, and whether he’s a match for your home.
👉 Meet this pittie boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Brown & White Mixed Breed Girl
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with white
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
A medium-sized brown and white sweetheart who’s ready for a new start. Call the shelter to learn more about her temperament and needs.
👉 Meet this mixed breed girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hooch
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Humane Society of Wichita County
- Phone: (940) 855-4941
A classic Lab mix, Hooch is a handsome tan boy who would love a home to call his own. Contact the Humane Society to ask about his energy level, training, and how he does with other pets.
👉 Meet Hooch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tater Tot
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Humane Society of Wichita County
- Phone: (940) 855-4941
Small in size and big in charm, Tater Tot is a chocolate-colored Chihuahua mix looking for a cozy lap and a safe home.
👉 Meet Tater Tot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Farrah
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Shelter: Humane Society of Wichita County
- Phone: (940) 855-4941
Farrah is a beautiful brindle medium-sized mix. The Humane Society can tell you more about her personality and whether she’d be a good fit for kids or other pets.
👉 Meet Farrah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fred
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Humane Society of Wichita County
- Phone: (940) 855-4941
Younger and full of potential, Fred is a small tan Chihuahua mix who’s ready to grow up in a loving home.
👉 Meet Fred and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rookie
- Breed: Border Collie mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Humane Society of Wichita County
- Phone: (940) 855-4941
Rookie is a striking black-and-white Border Collie mix. Border Collies are often active and smart, so ask the shelter about his exercise needs and ideal home.
👉 Meet Rookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brutus
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
Brutus is a medium-sized brown mixed breed boy looking for a family to love. Call the shelter to learn more about his temperament and any training he has.
👉 Meet Brutus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kilo
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
Kilo is a medium-sized white mixed breed dog. The shelter can share details about his personality, activity level, and how he does with other animals.
👉 Meet Kilo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Arlo
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption Fee: $0 (listed as no adoption fee)
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Wichita Falls, TX)
Arlo is a classic German Shepherd with a black and tan coat. He’s being rehomed by a private owner, and his listing shows a $0 adoption fee, so this may be a direct owner-to-new-home placement.
👉 Meet Arlo and contact his owner on adoptapet
Foxy
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
Foxy is a beautiful tan-and-black German Shepherd mix. Call the shelter to ask about her training, energy level, and what kind of home she’d do best in.
👉 Meet Foxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dozer
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
Dozer is a striking white pittie mix with warm-colored patches. The shelter can tell you more about his behavior, likes, and dislikes.
👉 Meet Dozer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Basset Hound Boy
- Breed: Basset Hound mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
This low-riding Basset Hound mix has the classic long ears and a tan-and-white coat. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his health and personality.
👉 Meet this Basset Hound mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jimmy Smalls
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with black
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
Jimmy Smalls is a striking white-and-black Aussie mix. Australian Shepherds are often active and bright, so ask the shelter about his exercise needs and best home setup.
👉 Meet Jimmy Smalls and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting City of Wichita Falls Animal Services or the Humane Society of Wichita County, or reaching out to Arlo’s private owner through his listing. Even if you can’t adopt right now, sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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