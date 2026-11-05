🏥 Wichita Falls Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Growth Paths

Wichita Falls healthcare is busy and growing, with options from state hospital work to advanced hospitalist leadership. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep building your career.

Employer: Encompass Health

Encompass Health Location: Wichita Falls, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in inpatient rehab where you can really get to know your patients and support their recovery. Encompass Health highlights day-one benefits, tuition help, and a strong focus on career growth for LPNs/LVNs.

Employer: Texas Health and Human Services Commission – Wichita Falls State Hospital

Location: 6515 Kemp Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: $3,649.83 – $4,594.50 per month (paid monthly)

(paid monthly) Closing Date: 11/17/2026

Senior-level rehab tech role leading therapeutic activities, helping train new techs, and supporting patients with mental health needs. Comes with 100% paid health insurance for full-time employees, pension, generous time off, and clear advancement paths in the state system.

Employer: US Acute Care Solutions

Facility: United Regional Hospital (296-bed, multi-award-winning hospital)

United Regional Hospital (296-bed, multi-award-winning hospital) Location: Wichita Falls, TX

Type: Not listed (lead APP hospitalist role)

Not listed (lead APP hospitalist role) Salary: Not listed, but includes $33,000 in APP Incentive Units after 2 years

Lead the hospitalist APP team at United Regional, working closely with physicians and nursing leadership to shape inpatient care. Strong package of CME funds, 401(k), malpractice with tail, parental leave, and leadership development for PAs and NPs.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.