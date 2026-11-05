🍽️ Multiple Wichita Falls Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now

Wichita Falls has some solid food and hospitality openings right now, from first jobs to management tracks. If you like fast‑paced work, people, and flexible hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Wichita Falls, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $12.00/hour, with up to $1.50/hr in raises in your first year

This is an entry‑level role with paid training, flexible shifts (days, nights, weekends), and weekly pay. Perks include PTO, 401(k) with match, no‑cost therapy, fitness discounts, and more.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express) Location: Wichita Falls, TX

Type: Full-time

Lead a single Panda Express location, from hiring and coaching the team to hitting financial goals and guest experience targets. Comes with paid leadership training (12+ weeks), bonus potential, free meals on shift, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong growth toward General Manager.

Employer: Market Street (Albertsons Companies)

(Albertsons Companies) Location: Wichita Falls, TX

Type: Part-time

Bake breads, pastries, cakes, and desserts, plus help decorate and keep the bakery cases looking great. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, and access to health benefits and PTO if eligible.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Wichita Falls, TX

Type: Part-time

Serve guests in a classic country‑style restaurant with no tip sharing (you keep 100% of your tips). You get weekly pay with same‑day pay access, health insurance eligibility for part‑timers, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and a 35% discount on food and retail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details will surprise you in a good way.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.