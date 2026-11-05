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Wichita Falls

🐱 Sweet Wichita Falls Cats Ready for Loving Homes

2 days ago

Looking for a new feline friend in Wichita Falls, TX? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for safe, indoor homes and a family to love.

Boo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333eAb_1GmuXI1z00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Miss Fannie's Friends
  • Location rules: Adopters must live in the Wichita Falls, TX area
  • Care requirements: Indoor-only; no declawing allowed
  • Included in fee: FVRP-C vaccinations, FIV/FELV test, worming, rabies, microchip, and spay

👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Calliope

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYS6N_1GmuXI1z00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tortoiseshell
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Miss Fannie's Friends
  • Location rules: Adopters must live in the Wichita Falls, TX area
  • Care requirements: Indoor-only; no declawing allowed
  • Included in fee: FVRP-C vaccinations, FIV/FELV test, worming, rabies, microchip, and spay

👉 Meet Calliope and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Fritz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NYsTn_1GmuXI1z00
  • Breed: Siamese
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Cream/Ivory (mostly)
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Miss Fannie's Friends
  • Location rules: Adopters must live in the Wichita Falls, TX area
  • Care requirements: Indoor-only; no declawing allowed
  • Included in fee: FVRP-C vaccinations, FIV/FELV test, worming, rabies, microchip, and neuter

👉 Meet Fritz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Posie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOGWF_1GmuXI1z00
  • Breed: Siamese
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White (mostly)
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Miss Fannie's Friends
  • Location rules: Adopters must live in the Wichita Falls, TX area
  • Care requirements: Indoor-only; no declawing allowed
  • Included in fee: FVRP-C vaccinations, FIV/FELV test, worming, rabies, microchip, and spay

👉 Meet Posie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Mr Wonderful

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fd7uk_1GmuXI1z00
  • Breed: Tabby
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange/Red Tabby
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Miss Fannie's Friends
  • Location rules: Adopters must live in the Wichita Falls, TX area
  • Care requirements: Indoor-only; no declawing allowed
  • Included in fee: FVRP-C vaccinations, FIV/FELV test, worming, rabies, microchip, and neuter

👉 Meet Mr Wonderful and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Mamaz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frQlX_1GmuXI1z00
  • Breed: Tabby
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Calico or Dilute Calico
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Miss Fannie's Friends
  • Location rules: Adopters must live in the Wichita Falls, TX area
  • Care requirements: Indoor-only; no declawing allowed
  • Included in fee: FVRP-C vaccinations, FIV/FELV test, worming, rabies, microchip, and spay

👉 Meet Mamaz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Unnamed Black Cat (Adult Female)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iKNB8_1GmuXI1z00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black (mostly)
  • Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
  • Phone: (940) 761-8894
  • Adoption details: See listing or call the shelter for fee, vetting, and temperament info

👉 Meet this lovely black cat on adoptapet

If you’re in the Wichita Falls area and ready to adopt, please reach out to Miss Fannie's Friends through their application at www.missfanniesfriends.com, or call City of Wichita Falls Animal Services at (940) 761-8894 about the black kitty. Sharing these links with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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