undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Wichita Falls Cats Ready for Loving Homes
Looking for a new feline friend in Wichita Falls, TX? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for safe, indoor homes and a family to love.
Boo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Miss Fannie's Friends
- Location rules: Adopters must live in the Wichita Falls, TX area
- Care requirements: Indoor-only; no declawing allowed
- Included in fee: FVRP-C vaccinations, FIV/FELV test, worming, rabies, microchip, and spay
👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Calliope
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Miss Fannie's Friends
- Location rules: Adopters must live in the Wichita Falls, TX area
- Care requirements: Indoor-only; no declawing allowed
- Included in fee: FVRP-C vaccinations, FIV/FELV test, worming, rabies, microchip, and spay
👉 Meet Calliope and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fritz
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Ivory (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Miss Fannie's Friends
- Location rules: Adopters must live in the Wichita Falls, TX area
- Care requirements: Indoor-only; no declawing allowed
- Included in fee: FVRP-C vaccinations, FIV/FELV test, worming, rabies, microchip, and neuter
👉 Meet Fritz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Posie
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Miss Fannie's Friends
- Location rules: Adopters must live in the Wichita Falls, TX area
- Care requirements: Indoor-only; no declawing allowed
- Included in fee: FVRP-C vaccinations, FIV/FELV test, worming, rabies, microchip, and spay
👉 Meet Posie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mr Wonderful
- Breed: Tabby
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Miss Fannie's Friends
- Location rules: Adopters must live in the Wichita Falls, TX area
- Care requirements: Indoor-only; no declawing allowed
- Included in fee: FVRP-C vaccinations, FIV/FELV test, worming, rabies, microchip, and neuter
👉 Meet Mr Wonderful and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mamaz
- Breed: Tabby
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico or Dilute Calico
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Miss Fannie's Friends
- Location rules: Adopters must live in the Wichita Falls, TX area
- Care requirements: Indoor-only; no declawing allowed
- Included in fee: FVRP-C vaccinations, FIV/FELV test, worming, rabies, microchip, and spay
👉 Meet Mamaz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed Black Cat (Adult Female)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (mostly)
- Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services
- Phone: (940) 761-8894
- Adoption details: See listing or call the shelter for fee, vetting, and temperament info
👉 Meet this lovely black cat on adoptapet
If you’re in the Wichita Falls area and ready to adopt, please reach out to Miss Fannie's Friends through their application at www.missfanniesfriends.com, or call City of Wichita Falls Animal Services at (940) 761-8894 about the black kitty. Sharing these links with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.