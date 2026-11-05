🐱 Sweet Wichita Falls Cats Ready for Loving Homes

Looking for a new feline friend in Wichita Falls, TX? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for safe, indoor homes and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Miss Fannie's Friends

Location rules: Adopters must live in the Wichita Falls, TX area

Adopters must live in the Care requirements: Indoor-only; no declawing allowed

Indoor-only; Included in fee: FVRP-C vaccinations, FIV/FELV test, worming, rabies, microchip, and spay

👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Miss Fannie's Friends

Location rules: Adopters must live in the Wichita Falls, TX area

Adopters must live in the Care requirements: Indoor-only; no declawing allowed

Indoor-only; Included in fee: FVRP-C vaccinations, FIV/FELV test, worming, rabies, microchip, and spay

👉 Meet Calliope and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory (mostly)

Cream/Ivory (mostly) Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Miss Fannie's Friends

Location rules: Adopters must live in the Wichita Falls, TX area

Adopters must live in the Care requirements: Indoor-only; no declawing allowed

Indoor-only; Included in fee: FVRP-C vaccinations, FIV/FELV test, worming, rabies, microchip, and neuter

👉 Meet Fritz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: White (mostly)

White (mostly) Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Miss Fannie's Friends

Location rules: Adopters must live in the Wichita Falls, TX area

Adopters must live in the Care requirements: Indoor-only; no declawing allowed

Indoor-only; Included in fee: FVRP-C vaccinations, FIV/FELV test, worming, rabies, microchip, and spay

👉 Meet Posie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Miss Fannie's Friends

Location rules: Adopters must live in the Wichita Falls, TX area

Adopters must live in the Care requirements: Indoor-only; no declawing allowed

Indoor-only; Included in fee: FVRP-C vaccinations, FIV/FELV test, worming, rabies, microchip, and neuter

👉 Meet Mr Wonderful and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico or Dilute Calico

Calico or Dilute Calico Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Miss Fannie's Friends

Location rules: Adopters must live in the Wichita Falls, TX area

Adopters must live in the Care requirements: Indoor-only; no declawing allowed

Indoor-only; Included in fee: FVRP-C vaccinations, FIV/FELV test, worming, rabies, microchip, and spay

👉 Meet Mamaz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Shelter: City of Wichita Falls Animal Services

Phone: (940) 761-8894

Adoption details: See listing or call the shelter for fee, vetting, and temperament info

👉 Meet this lovely black cat on adoptapet

If you’re in the Wichita Falls area and ready to adopt, please reach out to Miss Fannie's Friends through their application at www.missfanniesfriends.com, or call City of Wichita Falls Animal Services at (940) 761-8894 about the black kitty. Sharing these links with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.