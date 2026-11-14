TCU wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (7) catches a pass during the first half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

No one is more frustrated about Kansas State’s losing streak than Collin Klein.

The first-year head coach made that much abundantly clear after the Wildcats suffered a 20-10 defeat against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

His emotions were on full display during his postgame interview with reporters.

“I don’t really know where to start,” Klein said. “Losing is painful and absolutely unacceptable. I told our guys we can’t walk through a half on either side of the football in this conference. If you’re sleepwalking, and we were inept on offense in the first half just sleepwalking through it with mistakes at every level, we’re not going to win.”

K-State fell behind 10-0 at halftime and never recovered.

The Wildcats played like a team that was suffering from jet lag after they experienced a string of travel delays — the FAA issued a rare nationwide ground stop Friday. The Wildcats were unable to depart Manhattan as originally scheduled and didn’t arrive in Fort Worth until Saturday morning.

Klein and K-State players all said that made this game difficult to prepare for, but they refused to blame a change in routine as an excuse for this result.

K-State (4-6, 1-6 Big 12) has lost four consecutive games without starting quarterback Avery Johnson. It is also now at the bottom of the conference standings after losing to TCU (5-5, 3-4 Big 12), another struggling team.

This loss might have unfolded in the exact same way with a perfect travel schedule. K-State only gained 302 yards on the day. It lost by double digits while holding TCU to 324 yards.

The Wildcats didn’t rally around backup quarterback Dillon Duff as he handled the snaps Saturday while Blake Barnett was recovering from an illness. He threw for 244 yards and a touchdown. K-State played solid on defense. But a slow start doomed its chances.

“It’s tough,” K-State wide receiver Jaron Tibbs said. “Our weekend was really weird. But it’s never an excuse. It’s football at the end of the day. We were in warmups, kind of sleepy. We got off the plane, came straight here. It was kind of like AAU vibes back in high school, just getting off the plane and playing. But then I felt like we kind of sleepwalked into the game. They came in ready and punched us in the mouth.

“We showed resolve, and we fought in the second half. But it was just too late.”

It will be fascinating to see where the Wildcats go from here. Hopes were high that they could win eight or nine games when they defeated rival Kansas and improved to 4-2 last month.

But then Johnson suffered an injury. They have lost every game since.

Johnson has remained on the sideline for the past four games. He is likely out for the remainder of the season.

K-State needs to win its final two games (against Arizona and at Iowa State) to achieve bowl eligibility. But there isn’t much optimism at the moment for that to happen.

One thing is for sure, though. Klein will keep pushing the Wildcats to turn things around until the end of the season.

“We have to put our heads down and keep getting better,” Klein said. “There has been a lot of improvement in some areas. I certainly commended the defense today. I thought they took some really good steps forward and did some really nice things. But we have to do that collectively together. You can’t play a game where one side is off or flat. We have to play and be on point on both sides of the football from start to finish.”