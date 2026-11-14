TCU defense tackle Kansas State quarterback Dillon Duff (10) during the first half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

Kansas State played like a football team suffering from jet lag during a 20-10 loss to TCU on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The Wildcats arrived in Fort Worth a day later than originally planned after the FAA issued a rare nationwide ground stop Friday, which prevented their charter plane from flying out of Manhattan until Saturday morning.

Some hoped that change of routine might help K-State players. Maybe they would be able to travel and win on the same day. But it didn’t happen.

K-State (4-6, 1-6 Big 12) lost its fourth consecutive game and dropped into last place of the conference standings in the process.

This result was among the most frustrating defeats of that stretch, because it came against another team that has been struggling. TCU (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) is nearing the end of a disappointing season, and it has one of the worst offense in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs were favored by 13.5 points, but few considered them a lock to win.

TCU does play strong on defense, though. That was the difference in this one.

The Horned Frogs sacked Dillon Duff five times and had nine tackles for loss. On the flip side, they made the most of their scoring chances and held the Wildcats to just 302 yards.

Next up for K-State is a home game against Arizona.

Until then, here are takeaways from Saturday’s action:

Rodney Fields lost a costly fumble in the first quarter

In a low-scoring game like this, any and all mistakes were going to end up being magnified.

That was certainly the case when K-State running back Rodney Fields coughed up a fumble at the 28-yard line in the first quarter. That turnover gave TCU a short field, which it took advantage of immediately for its lone touchdown of the first half.

After hopping on the loose ball, TCU gave the ball to Kari Ashley, and he broke three tackles on a 19-yard scoring run.

K-State safety Wesley Fair had the best opportunity to stop Ashley before he reached the end zone, but he took a bad angle and was unable to make the play.

TCU isn’t known for its offense, but even low-octane attacks can score when they only have to go 28 yards.

The Wildcats needed to avoid unforced errors in this game, but they committed a big one early against the Horned Frogs.

Battle of the punters

Sometimes college football games give you fun matchups between strong-armed quarterbacks and athletic linebackers.

Other times, you end up with a pair of punters trying to top each other in a battle of field position.

By now, you can probably figure out what kind of game this was.

TCU punter John Chance and K-State punter Simon McClannan were two of the most valuable players on the field, especially in the first half when they combined to punt nine times while TCU took a 10-0 lead.

Chance finished on top of the battle by punting six times for 292 yards. McClannan finished with 265 yards on six punts.

Dillon Duff took to many sacks

K-State turned to Dillon Duff as its quarterback against TCU.

The sophomore passer from St. Louis handled every snap as he added a new chapter to K-State’s unpredictable game of QB musical chairs this season.

He completed 22 of 33 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown. He also moved the chains with a few runs. His best play came on a 53-yard touchdown pass up the right side to Jaron Tibbs when the TCU defense lost track of him in coverage.

But his day was perhaps best defined by another stat — sacks. He took too many of them.

Five, to be exact.

That made it difficult for Duff to show his full potential against the Horned Frogs. Every time the Wildcats tried to dial up a potential long pass for him, TCU seemed to tackle him for a loss.

In some instances, he held on to the ball too long. On others, he failed to evade pressure. There were also times when the offensive line simply didn’t give him enough to time to find an open wide receiver.

Avery Johnson was excellent at avoiding sacks when he was starting for K-State in the first six games of the season, but Duff isn’t nearly as mobile. That is something the Wildcats will need to adjust to if he continues to handle QB duties.

Mid-year transfer Ben Osueke steps up for K-State defense

When K-State landed Ben Osueke as a defensive back transfer from Temple, it made news because of the timing of his roster addition.

The Wildcats didn’t recruit him during the offseason. They signed him after the 2026 season was already underway.

It was hard to know what to expect from Osueke, given that he arrived in Manhattan after spring practice and training camp were over. And he hadn’t done much for the Wildcats this season. He entered Saturday with just one tackle.

But he finally made an impact in this game. K-State started him at corner, and he played like he deserved to be out there. Osueke provided good coverage and helped out against the run.

He finished the game with six tackles and one pass breakup. Those stats may not look like much on paper, but he provided a spark for the K-State defense all the same.

The Wildcats need to win their final two games to reach a bowl

K-State’s proverbial back is now against the wall.

If the Wildcats want to achieve bowl eligibility in Collin Klein’s first year as a head coach they will need to win their final two games. At 4-6, there is no other option.

K-State will finish the year against Arizona and Iowa State. The Wildcats will likely be underdogs in both games.