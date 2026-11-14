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Bugs in liquor bottles, mold, flies, expired medicine for sale, leaky sinks, dirty conditions, candy that wasn’t labeled properly, food that wasn’t stored at safe temperatures and more are among violations state inspectors discovered during recent food safety and lodging inspections in the Wichita area.

Each week, The Eagle adds to its searchable database of failed inspections from Sedgwick County. Seven restaurants, hotels and other businesses were non-compliant with state regulations Nov. 1-7.

Inspectors found few or no violations that week at more than 70 other locations deemed compliant with food safety and lodging rules.

Kansas Department of Agriculture inspections are meant to protect the public from foodborne illnesses and other health risks. Locations can fail if they have too many problems, certain types of violations or issues that can’t be fixed right away.

Violations are common. Most of the time, they’re corrected in front of an inspector. Examples of things that can be addressed immediately include serving food that’s more than a week old, employees mishandling ingredients and dirty kitchens. Issues that may take longer to correct include pest infestations, power outages and plumbing problems.

It’s rare, but a business may be temporarily shut down over violations.

Locations that fail are usually reinspected within 10 days.

The list in this report was compiled on Nov. 11 using information available from the state on that date. It covers Sedgwick County only.

But you can search food safety and lodging inspection results elsewhere in Kansas at https://portal.kda.ks.gov/Food/FoodInspectionSearch.

Out-of-compliance inspections

The Field House, 3825 E. 17th St. in Wichita — One violation on Nov. 6 during a routine inspection. No test strips available for chlorine sanitizer. Next inspection: Nov. 16.

Gordita Express, 1602 E. Harry in Wichita — Eight violations on Nov. 5 during a routine inspection. Cook handled tortillas with bare hands, raw beef stored over potatoes, raw chicken stored over cooked meats, mold growth on soda cooler shelves, leaky pipe on three-vat sink is causing floor flooding, dust and debris on ceiling fan and kitchen walls, foods weren’t labeled with the dates they were prepared, no written plan for vomiting or diarrhea incidents, sanitizer not available. Next inspection: Nov. 15.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Wichita South, 4860 S. Laura in Wichita — Six violations on Nov. 3 during a routine inspection. No retail labeling on candy packages, no food probe thermometer, sanitizer test strips were water damaged and not working, no paper towels at the kitchen hand-washing sink, expired packages of Pepto-Bismol for sale, no written plan for vomiting or diarrhea incidents. Next inspection: Nov. 13.

Mokas Coffee & Eatery, 143 N. McLean Blvd. in Wichita — Six violations on Nov. 4 during a routine inspection. Lettuce was not kept cold enough, dirty slicer had food debris buildup, sticker residue on food containers, fly on syrup bottle nozzle, water wasn’t hot enough throughout restaurant, improper hose connection on backflow prevention device, no written plan for vomiting or diarrhea incidents. Next inspection: Nov. 14.

Outback Steakhouse, 233 S. Ridge Road in Wichita — Eight violations on Nov. 2 during a routine inspection. Bugs in liquor bottles, Caesar dressing was thawing in standing water, cheese and butter were not kept cold enough, sanitizer test strips didn’t work correctly, hand-washing sink water was draining on floor, no paper towels at hand-washing sink, large leak from walk-in cooler condenser, 10-15 live fruit flies in bar area. Next inspection: Nov. 12.

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School, 1215 N. Stratford in Wichita — One violation on Nov. 3 during a follow-up inspection. Dishes weren’t being sanitized. The next inspection date wasn’t listed.

Sur La Table, 2142 N. Rock Road in Wichita — Four violations on Nov. 2 during a routine inspection. No plans on site for vacuum packaging shrimp, no plans on site for sous vide cooking, unlabeled bottles of floor and glass cleaner, heavy whipping cream wasn’t labeled with the date the package was opened. Next inspection: Dec. 2.

Where to complain

If you see problems at a food or lodging establishment, you can file a complaint.

To notify the state about unsavory or questionable conditions anywhere that serves or sells food to the public, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767. You can also file a complaint at www.foodsafetykansas.org.

To report an illness you think was caused by a restaurant, food or event where food was served, contact the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at 877-427-7317 or www.foodsafetykansas.org.

Complaints about conditions at hotels and motels can be submitted at www.agriculture.ks.gov/public-resources/comments-complaints/lodging-complaint.

For more information about foodborne illnesses, visit www.foodsafety.gov.

Note: Sometimes addresses listed — especially for mobile vendors and food trucks — are not where food is actually served to the public. Contact those establishments directly for specific service locations.

The violation summaries were compiled and drafted with the help of AI tools. They were fact-checked for accuracy and edited by Wichita Eagle journalists.

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