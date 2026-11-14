Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas State Wildcats tight end Garrett Oakley (86) reacts to his fourth quarter touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images Ron Chenoy/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game on.

The Big 12 has announced that Kansas State and TCU will play their football game as originally scheduled at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. ESPNU will televise the action.

That update came after a long delay of flight delays grounded the Wildcats, and many other college football teams across the country, while the FAA issued a rare nationwide flight stoppage on Friday.

K-State was unable to fly out of Manhattan via a charter plane on Friday afternoon. That left athletic department officials scrambling to come up with contingency plans, including traveling by bus and/or delaying the TCU game. But none of those options were necessary after flights resumed nationally on Friday night.

The Wildcats are expected to fly out of Manhattan Regional Airport on Saturday morning and then play the Horned Frogs as originally scheduled.

This will be a different gameday routine for the Wildcats. They typically travel a day before road games and spend the night in a hotel. On Saturday, they will travel and play on the same day.

Some football games were moved to new times across the Big 12.

Kansas will now take on West Virginia at 2:30 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. ESPN2 will televise the action. The Jayhawks made it to West Virginia without any travel delays.

Arizona State will play at UCF at 4:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Baylor at BYU is now scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. on FOX. And the game between Utah and Arizona will begin at 9:30 p.m. on FOX.

All other Big 12 games, including K-State at TCU, remain at their original times.