Kapaun Mt. Carmel football players celebrate with fans after their thrilling 24-23 victory over Hays in the Kansas Class 5A high school quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

For nearly six decades, Wichita’s Holy War has delivered its share of unforgettable football games.

But nothing quite like what’s coming next.

An undefeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel team. A Bishop Carroll team seeking revenge for its only loss. A trip to the Class 5A state championship on the line. And a game so big it had to be moved to a downtown Wichita ballpark to accommodate a crowd that could reach 10,000 fans.

The stage is set for arguably the biggest football game in the history of the city’s most storied high school rivalry.

Kapaun and Carroll will meet at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Equity Bank Park in the Class 5A state semifinals, their first postseason showdown with a championship berth at stake since 1985.

It took two wildly different quarterfinal victories Friday night to make the dream matchup a reality.

Kapaun (11-0) needed a breathtaking fourth-quarter escape to survive Hays, 24-23, while Carroll (10-1) delivered a defensive masterpiece to knock off previously unbeaten Andover, 3-0.

Now, 41 years after their last semifinal meeting, Wichita’s fiercest football rivals will play for something far more consequential than bragging rights.

A historic stage for Wichita’s biggest rivalry

The rivalry will return to Equity Bank Park for the fourth time, with the downtown Wichita ballpark hosting its first high school football playoff game.

And if the rivalry’s previous crowds are any indication, the atmosphere could be extraordinary.

Kapaun and Carroll drew 8,066 fans to their 2022 regular-season meeting at the downtown ballpark, followed by 8,213 in 2023 and another 7,485 in 2025. Those three crowds rank among the largest for any event in the stadium’s history.

With both teams enjoying exceptional seasons and a state championship berth on the line, this year’s showdown could draw an even larger crowd, potentially approaching sell-out territory.

Kapaun will serve as the home team, with gates opening at 6 p.m. and kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets will be available through the stadium’s official ticket website, with sales scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Friday.

But for a few tense minutes Friday night, it appeared the dream matchup might never happen.

Kapaun’s season saved by miraculous scramble

For a few terrifying seconds, Kapaun’s undefeated season appeared to be slipping away from quarterback Cole Rapp.

Then the Crusaders’ quarterback slipped through the Hays defense instead.

Trailing 21-17 with less than two minutes remaining, Kapaun faced second-and-long on what was shaping up to be its final possession of the season.

Rapp dropped back to pass, only to find himself surrounded by Hays defenders. A would-be sack threatened to cost the Crusaders another seven yards and perhaps their last realistic chance of scoring.

Somehow, Rapp escaped.

He broke free toward the left sideline, outran the pursuit and turned a near-disastrous play into a breathtaking 22-yard scramble all the way to the Hays 6-yard line.

One play later, Ken Huff plunged up the middle for a 6-yard touchdown, sending Kapaun ahead 24-21 with just 1:46 remaining.

The eight-play, 53-yard drive took exactly two minutes, with every snap producing a running play. None was bigger than Rapp’s improvisational escape.

And yet, the drama wasn’t finished.

Hays quarterback Joey Dintino immediately connected with Riley Windholz for a 35-yard gain to the Kapaun 48, putting the visitors in position to steal the victory.

But the Crusaders’ defense delivered another crucial stop, forcing a turnover on downs.

Kapaun eventually elected to concede an intentional safety rather than risk a punt, trimming its lead to 24-23 and giving Hays one final opportunity.

Hays tried to create a miracle of its own with a series of laterals on the game’s final play, advancing the ball before Kapaun finally made the tackle to end the threat.

Only then could the Crusaders celebrate their 17th consecutive victory.

The dramatic finish capped a game that lived up to its considerable hype as a showdown between arguably the two best teams in Class 5A.

Huff opened the scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run, but Hays answered with a 13-yard touchdown run by Dintino and a 21-yard scoring pass from Dintino to Windholz to take a 14-7 lead.

Kapaun’s comeback began just before halftime when Paxton Flores recovered a Hays fumble during a promising Hays drive.

A long run by Preston Burgess, followed by a 15-yard late-hit penalty, set up a 33-yard field goal by Max Maldonado, fresh off helping Kapaun win the Class 5A boys soccer state championship, to trim the deficit to 14-10 at halftime.

Huff’s second touchdown, a 3-yard run late in the third quarter, put Kapaun ahead 17-14 before Archer Amrein answered with a 5-yard touchdown run to restore Hays’ lead with 9:50 remaining.

Kapaun’s first attempt at a comeback ended on an incomplete fourth-and-7 pass from the Hays 22 with a little more than five minutes left.

But the Crusaders’ defense stuffed three consecutive running plays to force a punt, giving Rapp and the offense one final possession at their own 47 with 3:46 remaining.

They made every yard count.

Bishop Carroll players erupt in celebration, spraying water into the air after securing a 14-10 victory over Wichita Northwest earlier this season. Valerie Whiteley/Courtesy

Carroll wins a defensive classic at Andover

Out in Andover, Bishop Carroll was winning an entirely different kind of playoff thriller.

The Golden Eagles scored three points all night.

They didn’t need any more.

Facing unbeaten and top-seeded Andover on the road, Carroll delivered a remarkable defensive performance to escape with a 3-0 victory, ending the Trojans’ perfect season and keeping its own state championship hopes alive.

Marshall Gregoire supplied the game’s only points with a 23-yard field goal with 7:19 remaining in the second quarter.

The rest belonged to Carroll’s defense.

Both offenses managed to push into opposing territory throughout the night, but every promising drive seemed to end the same way: with a defense making the decisive play.

Andover, which entered the game with a 10-0 record, couldn’t find the end zone or manufacture even a field goal against the Golden Eagles.

The Trojans’ final opportunity ended on a turnover on downs with 1:38 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Even then, Andover nearly got another chance.

The Trojans appeared to make the defensive stop they needed to force a punt and regain possession, only to be flagged for roughing the punter.

The penalty handed Carroll an automatic first down, allowing the Golden Eagles to kneel out the remaining seconds and celebrate one of the biggest victories of their season.

And the reward couldn’t have been more enticing: Another chance at Kapaun.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior running back Ken Huff carries the ball against Bishop Carroll during the Crusaders’ win earlier this season. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

A Holy War 41 years in the making

For all the history between Wichita’s two Catholic high school football powers, their postseason meetings have been surprisingly rare.

The upcoming semifinal will mark only the fifth time Kapaun and Carroll have faced each other in the Kansas high school football playoffs.

Their most consequential previous meeting came in 1985, when the Crusaders defeated the Golden Eagles 24-0 in the Class 5A semifinals.

Kapaun went on to finish as state runner-up that season, losing 21-13 to Washburn Rural in the championship game.

Four decades later, the circumstances are nearly impossible to script any better.

Kapaun enters the rematch undefeated, having already handed Carroll its only loss of the season in a 14-6 victory on Oct. 9.

Carroll enters with 10 victories, a defense fresh off shutting out a previously unbeaten opponent and an opportunity to avenge the one defeat that has kept its record from being perfect.

The balance of power in the Holy War has shifted dramatically in recent years.

Carroll once owned the rivalry, winning an astonishing 26 consecutive meetings from 2000 through 2022, a stretch of dominance that spanned 23 years and included three playoff victories.

But Kapaun finally broke through with a 49-20 victory in 2023, ending a losing streak that had lasted since 1999. The Crusaders have since taken complete control, winning four straight meetings by a combined score of 140-39.

That includes this season’s 14-6 victory on Oct. 9, which handed Carroll its only loss and set the stage for a rematch with far greater consequences.

This time, one rival will advance to play for a Kansas state championship.

The other will have its season ended by the one opponent it wanted to beat more than any other.