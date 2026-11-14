Derby's Davon Morrison is tackled by a Maize defender on Friday night at Maize High School. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

The road to a Kansas high school football state championship is down to the final four teams in each classification.

Just one victory separates the remaining teams from a trip to the state championship game. The stakes couldn’t be higher entering the semifinals of the 2026 Kansas high school football playoffs: Win and play for a state title, or lose and see the season come to an end.

For a complete look at how the remaining teams reached the sub-state round, check out Friday night’s sectional playoff scores from across Kansas.

Here is a look ahead at the sectional playoff schedule for Friday, Nov. 13, with matchups and game times across every classification, from Class 6A through 6-man.

Kansas Class 6A football sub-state schedule

East bracket

No. 1 Mill Valley (11-0) vs. No. 2 Gardner-Edgerton (9-2)

West bracket

No. 1 Derby (11-0) vs. No. 3 Manhattan (9-2)

Kansas Class 5A football sub-state schedule

East bracket

No. 2 Spring Hill (10-1) vs. No. 5 Blue Valley (9-2)

West bracket

No. 2 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (11-0) vs. No. 4 Bishop Carroll (10-1)

Kansas Class 4A football sub-state schedule

East bracket

No. 1 Bishop Miege (11-0) vs. No. 7 Tonganoxie (9-2)

West bracket

No. 1 McPherson (10-1) vs. No. 3 Buhler (9-2)

Kansas Class 3A football sub-state schedule

East bracket

No. 1 Frontenac (11-0) vs. No. 3 Jefferson West (9-2)

West bracket

No. 1 Andale (11-0) vs. No. 2 Holcomb (10-1)

Kansas Class 2A football sub-state schedule

East bracket

No. 1 Silver Lake (10-0) vs. No. 2 Caney Valley (11-0)

West bracket

No. 3 Marysville (9-2) vs. No. 4 Garden Plain (9-2)

Kansas Class 1A football sub-state schedule

East bracket

No. 2 Rossville (9-2) vs. No. 4 Centralia (8-3)

West bracket

No. 1 Sterling (11-0) vs. No. 3 Inman (9-2)

Kansas 8-man Division I football sub-state schedule

East bracket

D5-1 Lincoln (11-0) vs. D8-1 Wichita County (11-0)

West bracket

D1-1 Oswego (11-0) vs. D4-1 Clifton-Clyde (10-1)

Kansas 8-man Division II football sub-state schedule

East bracket

D5-1 Hodgeman County (11-0) vs. D6-2 Little River (9-1)

West bracket

D4-1 Axtell (11-0) vs. D4-2 Hanover (10-1)

Kansas 6-man football sub-state schedule

East bracket

D4-1 Weskan (10-0) vs. D4-2 Wheatland-Grinnell (10-1)

West bracket

D2-1 Tescott (10-0) vs. D2-2 Otis-Bison (10-1)