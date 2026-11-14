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Kansas high school football playoff scores: Friday's sectional results
By Taylor Eldridge,12 days ago
The road to a Kansas high school football state championship continues Friday night with sectional playoff games across the state.
From Wichita-area contenders to championship hopefuls across Kansas, teams are battling in the quarterfinals to keep their seasons alive and advance to next week’s sub-state round.
Here are the latest scores and results from Friday, Nov. 13, in the 2026 Kansas high school football playoffs, covering every classification from Class 6A through 6-man.
Kansas Class 6A football sectional scores
East bracket
No. 1 Mill Valley 48, No. 5 Olathe North 14
No. 2 Gardner-Edgerton 43, No. 3 Olathe Northwest 36
West bracket
No. 1 Derby 45, No. 4 Wichita Northwest 28
No. 3 Manhattan 28, No. 2 Maize 24
Kansas Class 5A football sectional scores
East bracket
No. 2 Spring Hill 28, No. 3 Basehor-Linwood 23
No. 5 Blue Valley 27, No. 1 De Soto 0
West bracket
No. 2 Kapaun Mt. Carmel 24, No. 3 Hays 23
No. 4 Bishop Carroll 3, No. 1 Andover 0
Kansas Class 4A football sectional scores
East bracket
No. 1 Bishop Miege 50, No. 5 Eudora 7
No. 7 Tonganoxie 34, No. 11 Ottawa 10
West bracket
No. 1 McPherson 27, No. 4 Wellington 24
No. 3 Buhler 36, No. 2 Wamego 20
Kansas Class 3A football sectional scores
East bracket
No. 1 Frontenac 35, No. 5 Baldwin 20
No. 3 Jefferson West 14, No. 7 Nemaha Central 7
West bracket
No. 1 Andale 45, No. 4 Hoisington 8
No. 2 Holcomb 31, No. 3 Hesston 28
Kansas Class 2A football sectional scores
East bracket
No. 1 Silver Lake 63, No. 5 Riverside 14
No. 2 Caney Valley 16, No. 3 Sabetha 14
West bracket
No. 3 Marysville 18, No. 2 Beloit 16
No. 4 Garden Plain 16, No. 9 Council Grove 14
Kansas Class 1A football sectional scores
East bracket
No. 2 Rossville 35, No. 3 Olpe 10
No. 4 Centralia 20, No. 8 St. Marys 14
West bracket
No. 1 Sterling 24, No. 5 Smith Center 18
No. 3 Inman 28, No. 2 Thomas More Prep 7
Kansas 8-man Division I football sectional scores
East bracket
Lincoln 22, Hoxie 18
Wichita County 28, South Central 22
West bracket
Clifton-Clyde 72, South Sumner County 52
Oswego 82, Canton-Galva 36
Kansas 8-man Division II football sectional scores
East bracket
Hodgeman County 26, Sylvan-Luas 22
Little River 54, Victoria 8
West bracket
Axtell 62, Lebo 12
Hanover 52, Cunningham 6
Kansas 6-man football sectional scores
East bracket
Weskan 30, South Barber 18
Wheatland-Grinnell 19, Ingalls 12
West bracket
Otis-Bison 34, Peabody-Burns 13
Tescott 49, Centre 0