Andale's Noah Stanley runs through the Cheney defense earlier this season. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

The road to a Kansas high school football state championship continues Friday night with sectional playoff games across the state.

From Wichita-area contenders to championship hopefuls across Kansas, teams are battling in the quarterfinals to keep their seasons alive and advance to next week’s sub-state round.

Here are the latest scores and results from Friday, Nov. 13, in the 2026 Kansas high school football playoffs, covering every classification from Class 6A through 6-man.

Kansas Class 6A football sectional scores

East bracket

No. 1 Mill Valley 48, No. 5 Olathe North 14

No. 2 Gardner-Edgerton 43, No. 3 Olathe Northwest 36

West bracket

No. 1 Derby 45, No. 4 Wichita Northwest 28

No. 3 Manhattan 28, No. 2 Maize 24

Kansas Class 5A football sectional scores

East bracket

No. 2 Spring Hill 28, No. 3 Basehor-Linwood 23

No. 5 Blue Valley 27, No. 1 De Soto 0

West bracket

No. 2 Kapaun Mt. Carmel 24, No. 3 Hays 23

No. 4 Bishop Carroll 3, No. 1 Andover 0

Kansas Class 4A football sectional scores

East bracket

No. 1 Bishop Miege 50, No. 5 Eudora 7

No. 7 Tonganoxie 34, No. 11 Ottawa 10

West bracket

No. 1 McPherson 27, No. 4 Wellington 24

No. 3 Buhler 36, No. 2 Wamego 20

Kansas Class 3A football sectional scores

East bracket

No. 1 Frontenac 35, No. 5 Baldwin 20

No. 3 Jefferson West 14, No. 7 Nemaha Central 7

West bracket

No. 1 Andale 45, No. 4 Hoisington 8

No. 2 Holcomb 31, No. 3 Hesston 28

Kansas Class 2A football sectional scores

East bracket

No. 1 Silver Lake 63, No. 5 Riverside 14

No. 2 Caney Valley 16, No. 3 Sabetha 14

West bracket

No. 3 Marysville 18, No. 2 Beloit 16

No. 4 Garden Plain 16, No. 9 Council Grove 14

Kansas Class 1A football sectional scores

East bracket

No. 2 Rossville 35, No. 3 Olpe 10

No. 4 Centralia 20, No. 8 St. Marys 14

West bracket

No. 1 Sterling 24, No. 5 Smith Center 18

No. 3 Inman 28, No. 2 Thomas More Prep 7

Kansas 8-man Division I football sectional scores

East bracket

Lincoln 22, Hoxie 18

Wichita County 28, South Central 22

West bracket

Clifton-Clyde 72, South Sumner County 52

Oswego 82, Canton-Galva 36

Kansas 8-man Division II football sectional scores

East bracket

Hodgeman County 26, Sylvan-Luas 22

Little River 54, Victoria 8

West bracket

Axtell 62, Lebo 12

Hanover 52, Cunningham 6

Kansas 6-man football sectional scores

East bracket

Weskan 30, South Barber 18

Wheatland-Grinnell 19, Ingalls 12

West bracket

Otis-Bison 34, Peabody-Burns 13

Tescott 49, Centre 0