Kansas State Wildcats helmet on the side lines prior to the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. William Purnell/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kansas State football team has been dealing with travel delays.

The Wildcats were supposed to fly out of Manhattan Regional Airport on a charter plane Friday afternoon ahead of their 1 p.m. Saturday game against TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. But they were unable to take off after the FFA issued a rare nationwide ground stoppage of all flights.

A team spokesperson said K-State’s traveling roster boarded the plane and the aircraft had pushed away from the gate. But takeoff never happened because of the stoppage.

The Wildcats waited onboard the plane on the tarmac for around one hour. When no updates were provided, the team exited the plane and returned to Bill Snyder Family Stadium to wait out the delay.

As of Friday evening, a team spokesperson said the Wildcats had given up hope of flying anywhere until Saturday morning.

Best-case scenario: K-State will fly to Fort Worth on Saturday morning and play the game as originally scheduled. That seems to be a realistic option, given that the flight stoppage was lifted on Friday night.

But if flying is out of the question on Saturday morning, K-State will explore the possibility of traveling to TCU by bus and/or delaying the game.

The Big 12 issued the following statement Friday: “Due to the national FAA ground stop impacting team travel, the Big 12 Conference is evaluating potential changes to Saturday’s football schedule. The conference will continue to monitor the travel disruptions alongside its member institutions and provide updates for Saturday’s games.”

Other teams in the conference dealing with travel issues include Arizona State, Baylor and Utah. Much like K-State, they will all attempt to fly to their games on Saturday morning.

Many football teams were dealing with similar issues across the country. It will be interesting to see if any games scheduled for Saturday end up getting delayed or moved to a different date.

K-State (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) will play a football game against TCU (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) with bowl implications on Saturday afternoon — if the Wildcats make it to Fort Worth for kickoff.

The Kansas Jayhawks also had to travel for a game on Friday, but they got out before all flights were halted. The team made it to Morgantown, West Virginia, on Friday for its Saturday game against the Mountaineers.