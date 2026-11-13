A Wichita Police Department vehicle is seen Nov. 10, 2026, near a home in central Wichita where a shooting took place. Bryan Horwath/The Wichita Eagle

Two people have been arrested following a shooting in central Wichita that injured three on Tuesday, according to police.

In a news release issued Friday, the Wichita Police Department said a 35-year-old Wichita woman and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the shooting, which took place at a home in the 400 block of South Green, near Kellogg and Grove, at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Just before 8:15 p.m. that night, officers responded to a shooting at the home, where they found two juvenile males, ages 15 and 16, who live at the residence, and a 24-year-old Wichita man suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were transported to a local hospital. The 24-year-old man remained in critical condition as of Friday, police said.

Investigators determined that the 24-year-old man and a separate 16-year-old boy broke into the home through the rear of the residence.

An exchange of gunfire occurred between the 24-year-old man and the juveniles who live at the home. The 16-year-old suspect fled the scene following the shooting, though he was arrested a day later and booked into the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Investigators believe the 35-year-old woman, who was arrested Thursday, was involved in the home invasion.

Both suspects, police said, were charged with aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated robbery, and aggravated battery.

Police said the investigation remained ongoing as of Friday. Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD investigators at 316-268-4407 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.